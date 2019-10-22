MAHONING TWP. — A township officer stopped a Danville area man for having a malfunctioning license plate light and charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol Sept. 30 on Montour Boulevard.
Officer Garon Fenstermaker charged Kevin M. Pursel, 63, with general impairment, having a high rate of alcohol, or a blood alcohol level of .186 percent, and having a nonfunctioning license plate light on his car.
After he stopped Pursel, Fenstermaker said Pursel searched for the driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. Fenstermaker said Pursel was lethargic and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Pursel continued to search for the requested documents and said he was looking for his insurance card. Fenstermaker said he provided that, but he needed his registration. At that time, Pursel's speech was slurred and Fenstermaker detected an odor of alcohol. Pursel said he had three or four drinks, but couldn't remember, according to the police complaint.