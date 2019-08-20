LIBERTY TWP. — State police stopped a Philadelphia man because of the amount of window tint on his vehicle and charged him with possessing marijuana Aug. 9 on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Tpr. Matthew Hill observed Khaleeq Bruce-Frederick Freeman, 28, while in the crossover and Hill was unable to see inside the vehicle.
When he approached the vehicle, Hill said he immediately detected an odor of marijuana and Freeman appeared nervous. He said Freeman's hand was shaking when he handed him his license. He said he was driving his girlfriend's vehicle and she had bought it with the window tint already installed.
When asked where he was coming from, he said he was "coming from the house" indicating a friend's house and "I'm trying to chill for the weekend," according to the charges. He said he was headed to State College and he didn't have his vehicle because the engine light was on.
Tpr. Matthew Hill asked him if he had anything illegal in the vehicle with him and Freeman said, "Nah, I just got a little weed," police said. "I have a little personal stack for travel. I was smoking a little," Freeman said when he was told Hill had probable cause to search the vehicle.
Hill charged him with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.