DANVILLE — A man sentenced for a second driving while under the influence of alcohol offense thanked President Judge Thomas James Jr. for his guidance.
"You are a more likeable fellow when you're not drinking," James told Theodore J. Komoroski Wednesday afternoon before sentencing him to five days to six months in the Montour County Jail starting Saturday. He ordered him to pay a $300 fine, enroll in a highway safety school, do 20 hours of community service and granted him immediate work release.
The defendant's attorney, Robert Marks Jr., said his client has stopped drinking alcohol.
Komoroski, 57, of Bloomsburg, previously pleaded guilty to the charge.
State police at Milton arrested him Aug. 31 in Limestone Township after he crossed over the fog line three times in a one-mile span on Route 54 near Mill Road.
First DUI offense
James also sentenced Timothy Cotner for a first DUI offense.
Cotner, 49, of Berwick, previously pleaded guilty to the charge from July 2, 2017, in Danville and to unauthorized use of a vehicle. Marks, Cotner's attorney, said there was some confusion about the vehicle ownership. Cotner's boss favored probation and said Cotner was a hard worker. Cotner said he worked for him for 26 years.
Police charged him following an accident at 5 Beaver Place. Police said Cotner flagged down officer Jared Bangs while he was driving to the accident. Cotner told him he had been at a party and, while trying to leave, his truck struck the rear of a parked car. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol, then Cotner said to him, "I am not going to lie. I am drunk," according to the charges.
James sentenced him to six months' probation, fined him $300, ordered him to attend highway safety school and to do 20 hours of community service for the DUI charge. The judge fined him $100 and placed him on a concurrent six months' probation for unauthorized use.
Probation sentence
The judge sentenced Eric M. Carl to probation for one year for possessing drug paraphernalia and fined him $300. The sentence will be concurrent with any sentence he is serving.
Marks said Carl, of Catawissa, completed a rehabilitation program Feb. 20 to April 15 and has a pending charge in Berks County where he will be sentenced July 9 for possession and driving while intoxicated.
James sentenced Lesley Getkin, of Bloomsburg, for DUI Oct. 19 in Valley Township, her second offense in 10 years. She underwent treatment in a rehab facility, her attorney, Laurie Pickle, said. James ordered her to pay a $1,500 fine and be placed in the intermediate punishment program for 30 months with the first 15 days in jail and the next 180 days on home confinement starting Monday. He granted her work release and told her to attend alcohol highway safety school and self-help meetings and to do 20 hours of community service. Pickle said her client was pregnant with a baby due in October.