DANVILLE — A Windsor, Conn., man was sentenced to 72 hours to 6 months in jail starting Dec. 23 for driving while under the infuence of alcohol.
Judge Gary Norton on Monday also ordered Thomas S. Walmer, 25, to pay a $1,000 fine and to do 20 hours of community service.
State police charged him after his vehicle struck a road sign and he fled Sept. 10, 2018, on Interstate 80 eastbound in Liberty Township.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel said PennDOT workers reported a wrong way sign struck by an orange vehicle that fled the scene. A PennDOT employee told him he saw an orange sports car drive off the grass median and back onto the ramp to I-80 eastbound. About a mile from the rest stop, Wenzel saw an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse on the road shoulder with no hazard lights on. The tires, wheels and front bumper were damaged and a Mitsubishi symbol was missing.