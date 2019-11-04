DANVILLE — A Berwick man will serve one year to five years in state prison for driving while under the influence of drugs after flipping his car on its roof.
Judge Gary Norton on Monday sentenced William Brown Jr., 52, to also pay a $1,500 fine, enroll in a highway safety course and do 20 hours of community service. He said the sentence will be consecutive with a 60-day sentence he is serving on a Columbia County charge of driving while his license was under suspension.
Norton also ordered Brown to pay $1,000 in restitution and fined him $1,000 for driving while his license was under suspension in the Montour County case. A 90-day driving under suspension sentence, for the Montour County incident, will be concurrent with his other sentences.
This was his second driving while under the influence offense in 10 years.
Norton noted Brown, currently in the Columbia County Jail, was charged in a New Jersey robbery in 1989 and with other felonies in 2004 and 2006 in New Jersey.
Brown told him he wants to get out of jail so he can care for his 8-year-old son, who is now being cared for by Brown's sister.
Brown previously pleaded guilty to being under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine while driving nearly 100 mph when his car flipped onto its roof May 7, 2018, on Route 54 at Jerseytown Road in Valley Township.
Tpr. Mark McDermott responded to the two-vehicle crash in which William Brown's 2003 Mercury Sable had damage to the left front part and the roof. The trooper said the tires had no tread and were so warm they looked like racing slicks. He observed no brake marks and a debris field.
A Danville ambulance took Brown to Geisinger for treatment.
The other driver in the accident said he saw Brown in his rearview mirror approaching at an extremely high rate of speed. He quickly tried to get to the left lane to turn onto Jerseytown Road and was almost completely in that lane when Brown's car struck the back of his pickup truck.