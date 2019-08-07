DANVILLE — A Danville man will face Montour County Court action on charges of texting while driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
An officer saw him travel outside the northbound lane numerous times between State Hospital Drive and Hunters Dairy Freez, at 1736 Montour Blvd., July 4.
Timothy D. Cotner, 51, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Ryan Pander charged Cotner with having a high rate of alcohol, or a blood alcohol level of 0.193 percent, general impairment, using his cellphone to send text messages while driving and failure to stay in a single lane.
According to the charges, Pander immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Cotner and said his speech was slurred and eyes were glossy.
Cotner said he was texting on his cellphone, police said. Pander also saw an open pack of beer on the rear passenger floor of the vehicle.