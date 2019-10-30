DANVILLE — A Muncy contractor who failed to show up to serve a jail term for bilking a couple out of $6,500 was sentenced to three months home confinement followed by three months of supervision.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Chad Lee Barto, 42, to six months consecutive to a sentence he is serving in Lycoming County. He also ordered him Wednesday to do 40 hours of community service and to pay a $200 fine.
Barto's attorney Michael Dennehy told the judge his client had paid back the $6,500 owed.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Barto didn't serve the entire six months jail time he was originally sentenced to because he paid the restitution.
Dennehy requested probation for his client since Barto's wife has serious health issues. Barto said doctors found a growth in her brain and she has to undergo more tests.
Barto previously pleaded guilty to theft by deception of an Anthony Township couple. The couple accused Barto of not completing a roofing contract and being out of contact for months.