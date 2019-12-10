DANVILLE — A Danville man said he was in a manic state and didn't intend to injure anyone.
Frederick W. Iobst said he was at Geisinger's emergency department for treatment when he tried to scratch Danville Patrolman Keith Davenport's eyeball. He apologized Monday to Davenport and to a hospital security guard for his actions.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the officers agreed to the sentencing imposed if Iobst continues to take his medications. Iobst told Judge Gary Norton his partner had died and then his car stopped running. His attorney Leslie Bryden said her client was suffering at the time.
Iobst previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault while mentally ill from the incident Nov. 2, 2018.
Norton ordered him to pay a $100 fine and placed him on probation for 18 months.
Iobst said he spent 17 days in the hospital.