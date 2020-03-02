DANVILLE — A man with a suspended license, who held onto the arms of his wife and another man while driving away, pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge from 2016.
Shaun Zimmerman, 40, of Danville, tried to drag his wife, Bryanna Zimmerman, then 23, with his van, she told Patrolman Joseph Eister following incidents Sept. 4, 2016, outside the Continental Fire Company.
Judge Gary Norton on Monday sentenced Zimmerman to one year's probation and gave him credit for four days served in jail. He also ordered him to pay a $300 fine.
Zimmerman will be returned to the Northumberland County Prison, where he is serving a sentence for driving while under suspension. He told the judge he has 23 days left on that sentence.
Bryanna Zimmerman said her husband confronted her and John Brunetto. When Shaun tried to leave, she hit his window, Shaun grabbed her left arm and attempted to drive off while holding her arm, causing her to dislocate her shoulder, police said. She told Eister she didn't need an ambulance since her shoulder popped back in on its own.
Brunetto told Eister he saw Shaun grab Bryanna and start to drive off. Brunetto then opened the side door of the van and Shaun grabbed him, he said.
Eister spoke with Shaun at his home and had an altercation with the two but no one was hit or dragged by a vehicle. He said he stepped between the two and asked Brunetto if he had a problem with him since Shaun heard Brunetto was talking about him. Shaun said Brunetto said no and when Shaun went to leave, Bryanna came up and attempted to hit him through the driver's window. He put his hand out to stop her, hit her hand and she fell to the ground, he told police.
In a written statement, Brunetto said Shaun grabbed his arm and started to drag him with the vehicle moving, causing a large bruise on his right arm.
Police filed a summary disorderly conduct citation against Bryanna for punching a passenger rear window of Shaun's vehicle.