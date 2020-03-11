VALLEY TWP. — Valley Township officials have been assured two inns "will be brought up to par," Supervisor Chairman Gary Derr said at Wednesday night's meeting.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Walt Rupert said work involving life safety issues would be addressed first by a management firm appointed to improve the Super 8 Motel and Quality Inn, both at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
Derr said the management firm, the Great American Hotel Group, has a certain amount of time to make improvements and to prove that they were completed. "We will make sure they are done and go from there," he said.
Supervisor Mike Kull said he understood the management firm, headed by Rob Greene, needs court approval to spend bank funds for the work.
The supervisors met at the end of February with Greene. The Great American Hotel Group has been appointed as the receiver for the work.
At their Feb. 13 meeting, the supervisors voted to send certified letters to the two inns following an inspection Jan. 16 by commercial building inspector Matt Witmer, who is contracted by the township.
The supervisors directed zoning officer Fred Shappel to send the letters to the inns and give them 30 days to repair life safety issues or show significant progress.
President Judge Thomas James appointed the hotel group as the receiver for the inns on Feb. 13 after Access Point Financial LLC and Access Point Financial Inc. and HDDA LLC filed suit against the motel owners who borrowed money from them.
Both inns have new general managers following the court order.