The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is canceling the Montour Preserve Maple Sugaring Open House, scheduled for Saturday.
MARC regrets the cancellation of the event, but has consulted with local and state health care officials and believes the decision is in the best interest of the Montour County community, commission Director Bob Stoudt said. While the risk of developing coronavirus remains low for most healthy individuals, MARC is committed to protecting the health and well-being of our community, particularly our most vulnerable neighbors, he said.
The event will not be rescheduled.