DANVILLE — With long-term financing approved, Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt plans to draw more people to Montour County for health-related activities.
He said he will fulfill the commission's mission to promote more tourism and to implement health-related programs. He is already talking with the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and Geisinger officials on implementing programs for 2020. He hopes to add races such as the Chilli Challenge held at the Montour Preserve that had been close to breaking even financially. The commission discontinued a number of races because they were losing money.
The commission board, at its meeting Monday night, approved a new 2 percent hotel tax that will support the commission, which maintains recreational programs at the preserve, handles maintenance at the preserve and maintains parks and trails in Montour County.
The visitors bureau board and Montour County commissioners previously approved the increase to support the commission. The commissioners increased the hotel tax from 3 to 5 percent as of Jan. 1. The increase is expected to generate about $167,000 annually to the commission.
Commission board members also approved an extension with Talen Energy, which owns the preserve near Washingtonville, for the lease with the preserve. The current lease expires Sept. 30, 2020, but Talen officials agreed to a three-year lease extension and to two additional three-year extensions for a total of nine years, Stoudt said.
Commission Chairman Mike Mills said Talen officials were very cooperative and willing to help.
Stoudt said the hotel tax revenues, paid by people who stay at hotels and motels in Montour County, and Geisinger agreeing to donate $25,000 per year for five years, or a total of $125,000, will result in the commission being funded $193,000 of its $200,000 annual budget. Stoudt said the commission should be able to raise the remaining 3.5 percent from donations.
Geisinger agreement has conditions
The Geisinger agreement was contingent upon the following conditions — the commission receiving an additional $175,000 a year from other sources, Talen committing to a long-term lease for land lease to the commission and the commission allowing Geisinger to do an annual review of operations, funds and fundraising efforts before Aug. 1 each year, starting in 2020 and continuing through 2024 to determine if the conditions are being met.
In recognition of its support, Geisinger will be the exclusive health and health care and health insurance sponsor of the commission. Branded signs, provided by Geisinger, will be placed at all commission-operated park and trails as well as any new parks and trails during the funding period. There will be co-branding of the environmental education center auditorium at the preserve.
There will be free use of the preserve environmental education center auditorium, kitchen and related facilities by Geisinger and free use of commission-operated pavilions at Hess Recreation Area and the preserve by Geisinger. There will be discounted rates for pavilion rentals at Hess and the preserve for Geisinger employees. There will be new trail mileage signs created and installed by the commission at Hess, the preserve, North Branch Canal Trail and Hopewell Park.
Geisinger will make its first payment to the commission by Jan. 30, 2020, and every year after that on Jan. 30.
John Grabusky, senior director of community relations at Geisinger, said this will fulfill a lot of Geisinger's work to create healthier spaces in Montour County. He said officials at the Pine Barn Inn, which Geisinger owns, fully agree with the hotel tax increase since many people who stay there use the preserve.
"We are very excited about Bob's enthusiasm and look forward to the partnership," he said.
Geisinger employees on the commission board abstained from voting on the agreement. They were Dr. John Bulger and Dr. Dan Rogers.
Commission board member Frank Dombroski thanked Stoudt for all his hard work in making this long-term funding a reality after all these years since the commission was created in May 2005. Dombroski served on the forerunner of the commission — an authority — formed several years before the commission.
"It's a great night tonight. The planets are aligning tonight," Dombroski said about the approved agreements.
Mills said he and Dombroski have served for a long time. Mills has been on the board since 2008.
Dombroski thanked Geisinger, the county commissioners and the visitors bureau for their work in making it happen.
Stoudt said the night "was about the highest of the highs."
More in-depth audit
He said the commission must apply each year for the hotel tax funds and must provide an audit that is more in depth than the commission has had done in the past. The commission must also provide 25 percent of the hotel tax, which is considered to be a grant, as cash or in-kind goods and services, such as volunteer labor, as a match toward the grant.
Visitors Bureau Executive Director Otto Kurecian said when his board approved the agreement for the hotel tax increase, it recommended that the chairman and director of the recreation commission update the board twice a year on their activities. Stoudt said that was fair and appropriate.
Montour County Commissioner Vice Chairman Dan Hartman, who serves on the recreation commission board, said the commissioners "are certainly excited and relieved" with this plan to provide long-term financing. He said they are thankful for the bureau's actions and he expects the actions of the bureau, the county and commission board to snowball efforts to add to commission coffers.
Stoudt said he doesn't expect the first payment from the hotel tax until May.
"This is something we have been working toward for years," he said.
Hartman said the actions won't affect taxes for Montour County residents.
Stoudt said Kurecian researched a hotel tax increase on hotels in Montour County, and the commissioners, visitors bureau and recreation commission believe it will have a negligible impact on hotels and lodging establishments in the county, particularly as more counties throughout Pennsylvania increase the tax. Of 57 counties in the state, 35 have increased the tax rate or are considering doing so, he said.
He said the purpose of the increase is to use the new funds to improve and promote the attractiveness of the preserve and other commission-operated properties to generate additional hotel stays and related economic activity.
"Doing so will improve business for hotels in Montour County; improve the county's quality of living; improve outdoor recreation and community health; and provide new economic opportunities for the residents of Montour County," Stoudt said.
Mills said 3 percent of the hotel tax will still be up to the discretion of the tourism bureau to approve for those applying for the funds.
The commission board also approved the creation of a commission endowed fund through the Danville Area Community Foundation of the Susquehanna Community Foundation.
Stoudt said he and his wife, Becky, would start the fund with a $1,000 donation. Several others have said they will also donate, he said.
He said the hope is the eventual creation of an endowed $1.5 million fund.
Stoudt said a Preserve the Preserve event Saturday, organized by Nathan Wagner of Hawkins Chevrolet, and Hidi Horikoshi, owner of Resurrection Movement Studio, was a success with $2,600 raised and other donations coming in for the preserve. He thanked them along with the Danville Business Alliance and its health alliance for participating and the several hundred people who attended.