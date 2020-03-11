We love March because it means spring is near.
March 15 - The Ides of March – Legend surrounds this ill-fated day. Caesar was killed on that day. Since that time the idea stuck that the Ides of March is unlucky or a warning of doom. Beware the Ides of March!
March 17 - St Patrick’s Day – According to folklore, St. Patrick used the three-leaved clover (shamrock) in his teachings about the Holy Trinity.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Senior Evan Harlor, on the All-State team, was named to the All-East team by the National Soccer Coaches Association. An honor bestowed on very few athletes. All-East selections were made by the National Soccer Coaches of America and included athletes from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware, which comprised Region 11.
He scored a team-high 19 goals and four assists in his senior year.
Harlor credited his success to hard work coming from everything and everyone around him. “Receiving this award just goes to show how good the boys soccer program is here; I couldn’t have had any of the success I had in soccer or any sport without the coaches I had. I really have to thank coach Kindt and my teammates. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything without them.”
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Danville wrestling coach Ron Kanaskie was pictured in the local newspaper "glowing with pride" at two of his stellar performers who helped the Ironmen to a fifth place in the state meet and the highest finish ever for a Danville team.
Kanaskie called the grapplers, Jack Martin, a state runner-up, and Whit Gibson, a fourth-place finisher, “two of the most dedicated around.” The Danville mentor was named PIAA Class AA Coach of the Year.
Martin, a 119-lb. senior with a 30-3-1 record, advanced to the state finals, lost to Joe Throckmorton, a wrestler from Waynesburg who was the Southwest Region champion.
Whit Gibson, 126, went to overtime in a consolation match to face Dave Spirk of Notre Dame, the Southeast regional champion. This match went to overtime and Gibson lost in overtime due to referee decision to award the match to his opponent.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Gerald Lynch, vice president and general manager of Aeronutronic, a division of Ford Motor Company, usually spends his time seeing that the frontiers of science are pushed back and that space-age missiles come off the assembly line on time. Recently, he was more concerned with finding a "shillelagh," one of those walking sticks used by all respectable Irishmen marching in a St. Patrick’s Day parade all over the world.
W. P. McVey, a resident of Danville, read of Lynch’s plight in a national magazine. According to the magazine, not only Lynch and Aeronutronic, but the U. S. Army was concerned with this major problem.
McVey, a son of the old sod himself, had a "shillelagh," which his grandfather brought to America about 90 years ago.
McVey wired the Ford Motor Company that their worries were at an end, he could provide the "shillelagh," which in case everyone doesn’t know, is a wooden stick once used by the Irish as a combination walking stick and “discussion” weapon.
Things had already calmed down at Aeronutronics. Lynch informed McVey the company had obtained one of the Irish "cudgels" from a resident near Detroit. Explaining what might seem a rather whimsical preoccupation on the part of the U.S. Army and the Ford Motor Company, Lynch said, “You might like to know that our interest in shillelaghs is related to a contract with the U.S. Army to develop the new shillelagh surface to surface guided missile, a new atomic age weapon, potentially as effective as the genuine Irish shillelagh you own." Apparently the missile shillelagh was intended to be as good a convincer as its more ancient wooden counterpart.
Speech by Sean F. Lemass, prime minister of Ireland:
"I am very happy to send greetings for St. Patrick's Day to our kith and kin abroad and to the many friends of Ireland who are to be found in every land.
"For our scattered race, the great festival is a day of reunion spirit which brings all of us together in love of Ireland and affectionate regard for one another. The worldwide celebration in honor of St. Patrick is proof, if proof were needed, of the fundamental national unity of the Irish people and of Ireland."
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
William Lowery was killed in action on Feb. 20 in Germany, according to word received by his father, Frank Lowery, his wife, Mary Blee Lowery, and son, Donald, 7, residing in Lemoyne.
The former Danville resident was well-known in athletic circles and for several years served as an athletic instructor at the YMCA. He left Danville to become a guard at the Hill Industrial School for Boys and was inducted into the armed forces on 3/27/44. After basic training at Camp Stewart. Georgia, where he trained with an anti-aircraft unit, he was transferred to the 9th Infantry Division. He departed for overseas and after time in Belgium was in battle with his unit in Germany when he met his death.
Paratrooper William Woll who was killed in action in the South Pacific during the Second Philippine Invasion of Luzon, was one of five brothers of the Woll family in service. Four of whom were serving overseas.
The parents of Cpl. George F. Gearhart of Danville received an official Army notice from their son that he was awarded the Soldier’s Medal and the Bronze Star.
The Soldier’s Medal came while he was serving with the Armored Army of the U.S. for Heroic Achievement in Luxembourg on 12/24/1944 in connection with military operations against an enemy of the U.S. Cpl. Gearhart, serving as a tank gunner with an infantry combat team, observed an enemy column of 11 vehicles approaching his position. Although faced with overwhelming odds, Cpl. Gearhart immediately opened fire, destroying or damaging six enemy vehicles and completely routing the rest of the column. A certificate said, “The cool courage, determination and sincere devotion to duty displayed by Gearhart exemplify the finest tradition of the Armed Forces of the U.S.”
The Bronze Star award was in connection with a tank battle in which a war syndicate news photographer snapped a picture of Gearhart standing beside a wrecked tank after the battle. The photo received nationwide publicity after released to all the news picture channels by the Army Signal Corps.
Congratulations and good luck to the DAHS boys bowling team heading to the Pa. State Championship in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Another, congratulations to Tina Bartholomew, the first female girls DAHS track and field coach. She replaces Jeff Brandt, who inspired and encouraged his teams for over 40 years.
Also to Luke Stine, who broke a pool record, broke a school record and broke the District 4 record while winning the 100 freestyle in the District 4 meet.
"May the Wind Always Be At Your Back."
— Erin Go Bragh
St. Patrick Day calls for traditional Irish food, a green shamrock for luck and, of course, singing along while listening to "Danny Boy" being sung by an Irish tenor and maybe toasting with a pint of Guinness or Bailey’s Irish Cream.
