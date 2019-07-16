MAYBERRY TWP. — Mayberry Township residents are livid over not having adequate internet service.
"We are asking for your support to help lobby to get service. It would be worth Service Electric's while with the monthly fee they would be able to charge us," resident Cindy Bird told the Montour County commissioners Tuesday night at a meeting hosted by the township.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said the commissioners can have a conversation with the company.
"Let us make some calls. We hear you loud and clear," Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said.
Township Secretary Patricia Fahringer said she will invite a Service Electric representative to attend a township meeting.
Resident Allan Schappert said it could come down to affordability. He said they may have to tether their computers to a phone through a carrier. "Every time it rains we lose our phone," he said.
Bird said lack of internet service was why many of the 11 people attended the meeting. The group included township Supervisor Rodney Bird, who is her husband, Supervisor Chairman David Bird and Supervisor Robert Dressler Sr.
"We had to start somewhere," Finn said of Geisinger funding a broadband project in the county through DRIVE, the economic development council of governments. "Geisinger would like to have the service out here too," he said.
He said towers were identified for equipment placed on the county's Emergency Management Agency tower, a 911 tower on Bald Top, Geisinger's Hospital for Advanced Medicine and USG.
"We're one and a half miles from the highway and three miles from Elysburg," Cindy Bird said. She said she can see two Verizon towers from her home. "It's extremely frustrating. Finn said the DRIVE system wouldn't be able to use Verizon towers.
He suggested residents also contact DRIVE, which has a link on its website. "They will come out and test to see if there is a signal," he said.
Schappert said the people in the room will be dead by the time they get proper internet service.
"We started one and a half years ago and built something. The U.S. government started 10 years ago and doesn't have a pole in the ground. We're at least trying to do something," Finn said.
"It's frustrating that the world passes you by," Schappert said.
Finn said he has poor internet service where he lives in Danville because the buildings around his home, from the 1920s, are higher. "I understand your frustration," he said.
He asked residents if they can sign up for satellite service. Fahringer said she can get on the internet, but can "take a nap" with satellite.
Finn said she may be able to enroll in FirstNet, which doesn't slow down and is available to governments and to first responders. The township office is in her home.