Montour residents may have noticed that maps show a small pendant of land hanging off the southeast corner of the county. Closer examination reveals that this land actually lies across the Susquehanna River, disconnected by water from the rest of Montour County.
Mayberry Township, the county’s smallest at 7.1 square miles, lies tucked in between Columbia and Northumberland counties on the south side of the river. It is at least a five-mile drive from the rest of Montour County. That’s not a problem, says township Secretary Pat Fahringer, though she admits that “a lot of people don’t know about us.”
Mayberry Township is very rural, with just 261 residents in the last census, and is also very scenic. “It’s absolutely beautiful out here,” said Fahringer. The township extends south from the Susquehanna River, with Little Roaring Creek on its west boundary and Big Roaring Creek on the east. Route 54 toward Elysburg runs along its southern border.
In the 1915 annals of Columbia and Montour counties written by J.H. Beers, he reports, dismissively, that there are “no villages or towns within its limits” and that “the roads are very poor and hilly and the inhabitants live in semi-isolated points, which cannot be dignified even with the name of settlements.” Even today there are no villages in Mayberry Township, according to Supervisor Rodney Bird, but residents like it that way.
Houses may sit far apart, but, according to Supervisor Bob Dressler, “Everybody knows everybody. I’d guess that 75 percent of Mayberry residents have been here for a long time, many for their entire life.”
That’s true of the township’s present officers. David E. Bird, now 92, has been a supervisor for 56 years and still lives on the homestead where he was born. His son, Rodney, also a supervisor, lives close by. Dressler and his sister, Fahringer, both grew up on the farm in Mayberry Township where Dressler still lives.
David Bird is up for re-election next year. “It’s something I like to do,” he said.
“We have no municipal building,” said Rodney Bird. “We just meet around Pat’s kitchen table.”
Result of a fight
Mayberry Township came into being in 1850, the result of a fight between Bloomsburg and Danville over which would be the county seat of Columbia County, which then included all of present Montour County.
Danville had been its seat from 1813 until 1846, but then Bloomsburg “usurped Columbia County,” according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. As a result, “Danville wanted a new county so it could once more be a county seat.” Newspaper activist Valentine Best is credited with going to Harrisburg to push the division through.
The state drew a straight north-south boundary between the two counties. It crossed the river and lopped off the westernmost corner of Franklin Township in Columbia County. According to Beers, the land that became Mayberry Township “was swapped back and forth between the two counties during the division until it finally landed in the hands of Montour County.”
They decided to name the township after Mayberry Gearhart, a longtime resident and popular schoolmaster at one of the two one-room schoolhouses. He was also a singing teacher and a local historian.
Unique topography
Mayberry Township boasts dramatic scenery and unique topography. Sharp Ridge Road follows the line that divides Roaring Creek to the east from the oxbow watershed to the west that was its former path to the Susquehanna River. For years, that wetland was known for its beaver dams, which kept the area flooded. About 25 years ago, the Game Commission trapped them out and the ponds disappeared, but the area is still wetland and a haven for unusual nesting birds and plant life.
Roaring Creek Bluffs is another scenic highlight. Just upstream from the bridge on Susquehanna Road, the creek makes an S-turn and falls from one rocky ledge to another in a series of waterfalls. Above that point, the creek flows beside high cliffs. It also attracts anglers, many of whom have built summer cottages along that stretch.
Views from the higher elevations in the township are spectacular. When asked what is the prettiest place in the township, Fahringer answered, without hesitation, “where I live.” From her house on High Road, she sees “the most gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. I can sit at my kitchen table in the morning to see the sun come up and on the back porch in the evening to see it go down.” Bob Woodward added that along Sunset Road, just off High Road, “everybody comes to take pictures of the sunsets.”
David E. Bird, on the other hand, claimed that “where I live is the prettiest.” From up on Wonderview, he said, “I can see clear to the Williamsport mountain on a nice day. I like to see the rest of the world.”
Rodney Bird, who lives nearby, thinks he has the best view. “We can see Route 54, down toward Elysburg, smokestacks at PPL, and both sunrises and sunsets.”
Living so high is a real plus except when winter brings blowing and drifting snow. The state plows the three main roads, High Road, Sharp Ridge, and Susquehanna, and the supervisors do the rest. In past years, “we sometimes had to bring in bulldozers to do the drifts up on Wonderview,” Rodney said.