WASHINGTONVILLE — A contractor who examined a log cabin that was found during the demolition of a condemned former bar said it may be an uphill struggle trying to save the building, Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said.
He met with contractor John Lapp Thursday morning about the cabin, which may date back to 1775, along Water Street. Frank Dombroski, Washingtonville Borough Council president; historian John Marr; and representatives of the contracting firm that is demolishing the former bar were also at the meeting.
Tyler Dombroski said the cabin was made of various types of wood including pine and chestnut.
"He (Lapp) thought it was in decent shape and worth trying to save but he thought it would be pretty limited in what someone would be able to do with the building," Tyler Dombroski said.
Lapp will provide proposals to the borough and may possibly bring him on as a subcontractor. "We will try to do what we can," Tyler Dombroski said.
Later in the day, he spoke with a woman from the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Office. She told him she has worked there for 20 years and a log cabin has never been discovered that way before. She told him she thought the cabin may date to 1800.
She will consult with others in her office about the history of the structure and about the Community Development Block Grant being used to fund the demolition. The Montour County commissioners approved the grant, which has money leftover from the razing.
Tyler Dombroski said he wants to get some answers soon because the cabin is exposed to the weather, doesn't have a roof and isn't secure.