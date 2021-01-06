“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire; it is the time for home.”
— Edith Sitwell
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Jan. 1, 1863, The Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves in the states rebelling against the Union.
Jan. 1, 1892, Ellis Island in New York Harbor opened. Over 20 million new arrivals to America were processed until its closing in 1954.
Jan. 1, 1975, During the Watergate scandal, former top aides to President Richard Nixon, including former Attorney General John Mitchell, Domestic Affairs Adviser John Ehrlichman and Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman, were found guilty of obstruction of justice.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Harold Gerst was the first-place winner of The Danville News Football Contest. Harold guessed all eight games perfectly and won the prize of $150.
n
Brandon Strausser, 13, was pictured in the local newspaper displaying his snowboarding skills as he took off on a jump while sledding with his brother, Tyde, and friends on a hill near the Danville State Hospital. Tony Koser, 8, and brother Colton, 10, were also pictured sliding down a mound of snow trying out their new snowboards.
n
Another photo showed Riverside Mayor Dave Beiler wishing good luck to Council President Dale Erb, who was taking over Beiler’s position as mayor. Beiler stepped down with one year remaining in his term.
Danville Area High School’s FFA students, Rebecca Cope, Rebecca Fritz and Amanda Brown received Keystone Degrees, the highest honor attainable in FFA, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Danville FFA President Alicia Wolfe accepted a Superior Chapter Award for Danville. The FFA adviser was Kelly Smith-Wells.
n
Danville wrestling Coach Ron Kanaskie led the Ironmen to their 11th win of the season with a score of 46-6 over West Snyder. Also very important, was Kanaskie’s 450th dual meet victory. Kanaskie, 450-137-4 in 30 seasons with the Ironmen, became the fourth coach in Pennsylvania history to reach 450 wins.
n
The Geisinger Health System named Dr. Glenn Steele, a dean at the University of Chicago and a renowned surgeon, as the new president and CEO of the Geisinger Health System. Steele, in an interview, stated that he was eager to take on the challenge of leading a system that was as focused on patient care. He said, “I didn’t need this job, I wanted this job. I was so captivated by the challenge, Geisinger’s mission, history and culture.” He replaced interim CEO Dr. Victor Marks who took over when Dr. Stuart Heydt resigned in June. Marks returned to his role as Mohs surgeon but would remain part of the Geisinger leadership team.
Steele became the fifth CEO at Geisinger since its founding in 1915.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Kevin Moodie, Ironmen junior co-captain, was pictured in the local newspaper, about to swish a short jump shot in action against Milton. Moodie scored 15 points in the contest. Danville remained in first place in the Keystone Big Nine League with the win. Bobby Dressler, a Danville senior, was also pictured going up in the air for two points on a layup. Al Nardini scored 20 points, Moodie, 15, Hank Mowbray, 12, and Dwayne Heeter, 13.
JV team of Steve Moser won 53-48. Dave Miller, Chuck Fausnaught, Bob Strausser and Chris Reidinger led the local scoring with 11 points apiece. Ollie Wagner contributed seven.
Mark Woodruff, of Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper receiving congratulations from Tony Brubaker, Danville High School Ag teacher, for receiving the Keystone Farm Degree at the state farm show in Harrisburg. The Keystone Farm Degree, the highest degree awarded by the Future Farmers of America, is based on their farming program, leadership and scholastic standing. This year, 332 awards were given from a field of 14,000 nominees.
n
The girls’ basketball team beat the Mifflinburg squad 43-35 in the varsity match and 44-22 in the jayvee. Leslie Pritchard led the way for the locals with 24 points, Chris Walters and Brenda Kashner each had 6, Lisa Baylor netted 5 and Laurie Forney 2.
Laurie Forney led the junior "Ironwomen" with 19 points while Collette Amarante swished 10, Helen Fausnaught 6, Jani Ryan 4, Pam Roney and Becky Raup 2 and Donna Erlston 1.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Two Montour County women, according to E.P. Fowler, Montour County extension agent, reporting on local winners from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, took their share of the awards. Mrs. Homer Hagenbuch took first place for her exhibit of canned pork sausage, third for canned cherries, fourth for canned peaches, fourth for canned pears, second for canned raspberries, third for blueberries, fourth for yellow corn, third for peas and sixth for a display of three cans of meat. She also took second prize for white yeast bread and third for white yeast rolls.
Elizabeth Crossley took first place for her entry of dried corn and an entry of a yellow cake won fifth.
Bob Schultz, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Schultz, the winner in the “Why I Want to be a Future Basketball Player” contest was pictured in the local newspaper accepting his prize, a basketball, from Robert Moyer an officer of the newly-formed Danville Boosters Club.
Ten winners received awards preceding the varsity basketball game at the high school.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
At long last, the boys ‘who set them up while others knock them down’ had their own day on the bowling alleys. The pin boys at the Moose Alleys and the pin boys of the Elks bowled for the honor of being the Ten Pin Champions of the two clubs. In the first game of the series, the Elks Club took the lead two points to one. The Moose boys started off with a 466 for four bowlers, but the Elks came back to win the next two games, the 466 stood as the high single match.
The Moose pin boys were Bernie Pehowic, Warren Kelly, C. Greeley, Don Raup- the Elks, Don Keiser, Don Wemple, Carl Heimbach and Ray Leitzel.
n
Lt. Gerald D. Mayan arrived home to spend a 14-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Adam Mayan. He recently returned after spending two years overseas on duty with the Ordnance Department of the Air Force in Africa and India. He spent 18 months in China, flying over the “hump” from India.
At the completion of his leave, he was to report to the Indiantown Gap Relocation and Separation Center.
n
1st Lt. Margaret C. Krainak, the daughter of Mrs. Rose Krainak of Mill Street, was released to inactive duty by the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. Lt. Krainak was spending a 49-day terminal leave at her home. Before separation, she was on duty at McGuire General Hospital in Richmond, Va., where she was reassigned after spending 15 ½ months in the European Theater of Operation.
THIS WEEK IN DANVILLE HISTORY
Jan. 1, 1889, The population of Danville was 9,000.
Jan. 1957, Radio communications were established for the Danville Area Fire Companies. This same month also saw a change-over to the dial telephone.
Jan. 1, 1961, Work began on clearing land for the Frosty Valley Country Club.
Jan. 3, 1964, Dr. J.W. Gordner was sworn in as the first elected coroner of Montour County.
Jan. 8, 1982, The Montour County Prison was Pennsylvania’s only self-supporting prison.
January is the month of basketball and Farm Show info.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly column appears in The Danville News.