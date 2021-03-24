DANVILLE — Stephen Humphries believes there is room for improvement in Danville Borough government. He wants to help make it better.
Humphries, a systems configuration analyst in the Geisinger Health Plan benefits department, is challenging Mayor Bernice "Bernie" Swank in the spring GOP primary for the party's nomination.
No Democrats filed to seek a nomination in the May 18 primary to run for mayor. Barring any write-ins, the GOP primary winner will be elected in the fall.
"I guess I think there are some things the town could do better," said Humphries, who will turn 36 on April 9. "There's always room for improvement, budgetary, process-wise."
What really spurred him to run, though, was when the borough cut down many of the trees in the neighborhoods.
"It uglied up the neighborhood, lowered property values and will increase utility costs in the summer," said Humphries, of Danville.
He said the roads also are always an issue and some are in dire need of paving.
Swank, 80, who is in her eighth year as mayor this time and previously served eight years in the job, as well as 12 years as a Montour County commissioner, said the mayor's office has nothing to do with the street department and tree-cutting. The borough mayor primarily oversees the police department.
"If you're coming into something, you should have a little experience and not start at the top," said Swank.
Humphries, who received a bachelor's degree in sociology in 2008 and a Master of Business Administration in 2018, both from Bloomsburg University, said, "The most pressing issue for me is town beautification. Ms. Swank has a lot of experience, but I would definitely be interested in as thorough a review as possible of the police, their budget, their procedures. I wouldn't mind going over the town codes."
The Danville Area High School 2003 graduate indicated the borough's finances also should be examined, noting, "$1,000 in property taxes, in addition to school taxes, is a lot."
He said he wasn't quite sure why the trees were cut down.
"The best answer I got was the tree roots were causing the sidewalks to warp," Humphries said.
He said he hadn't heard if the trees will be replaced.
Swank said roots were lifting the sidewalks in some cases and many of the trees were dead. She said there are plans to plant new trees.
Swank, who served simultaneously as commissioner and mayor her first two years as commissioner, said she is most proud of the police department and the way it has advanced.
"They have a respect for me as much as I have a respect for them," she said.
She said Police Chief Jonathan Swank, who is not related to her, did a terrific job in overseeing the department's move into the new headquarters. She said police keep up with changes in the law and with their certifications.
"I love the work I do with them, because I know they have it all together," said the mayor. "I don't micromanage. If they can't work it out, they come to me."
Swank said she served on the nine-county CareerLink board and helped bring in the Giant supermarket in her earlier time as mayor, when Danville had just one supermarket.
Since the former hair salon owner and operator retired in 2014, she has had more time to devote to Danville.
"If you have a full-time job, it's going to be tough," she said.
Family backgrounds
Humphries and his wife, Valerie, are the parents of Aaron Warntz, 16, a Danville Area High School junior, and Alexander Humphries, 4.
He is the son of Karen Humphries and the late Rev. Harold J. Humphries.
Swank said she and her husband, Wilbur "Red" Swank, were enrolled in continuing education for 12 years at Bucknell, Penn State, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven universities, taking such courses as public speaking and interpersonal relations. She also has volunteered with the American Cancer Society for 27 years, and she and her husband have been officers in both the state and national cosmetology associations.
Swank's son, Shawn Mowery, 59, and his wife are the parents of twins. Swank also had a son who passed away 23 hours after birth.