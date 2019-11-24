By Karen Blackledge
DANVILLE — McCarty’s Tattered and Torn has opened in downtown Danville.
Owner Lisa McCarty moved her business from Bloomsburg to 551 Mill St. where Victoria’s Photography had been and across the street from Old Forge Brewing Co. Victoria’s closed after 10 years when the owner began working for Geisinger.
McCarty held a well-attended relocation celebration Nov. 15.
“I had a great opportunity for a great location,” she said of her store being downtown for the first time.
She sells antiques, home decor and has added a line of scarves and jewelry and Airy Acre Soy candles.
“It’s always changing. You never know what you are going to find,” she said of the merchandise.
“We’re not set in any one style. The inventory is always changing and is a mixture of new and old,” she said.
“I’m super excited to be part of downtown Danville,” McCarty, of Lime Ridge, said.
She began her business in her home in 2007 after her husband Lee and she blended their six children together in their family. “As empty nesters, I now have the opportunity and the time to focus on a store front,” she said.
She has featured vendors Kim Dotzel and Patti Dearman with furniture, upscale items and primitives.
Without her husband and friends, “I wouldn’t be here,” she said of Missy Farver and Kerry Diehl.
She described her husband as “my rock who keeps me grounded for sure and never gives up on my dreams.”
McCarty also thanked their children for “their constant love and support” and building owners Victoria and Brian Wiktor for giving her this opportunity.
Tracie King, owner of Lucy’s Cupboard in Catawissa, stopped in recently with Diane Klein. “It looks fantastic,” King said of the new store.
King and McCarty said their businesses support each other. “Businesses like us are more successful if we help each other out,” King said.
McCarty’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and holiday hours of noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 22.