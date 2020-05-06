MAHONING TWP. — The township supervisors' private meeting to consult with their solicitor over a planned fire company parade last week led a state media attorney to question the legality of the meeting and the supervisors' vote during the closed meeting.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, told the newspaper a decision on agency business is "official action" under the Sunshine Act, and official action can only occur at a public meeting.
"I would argue that sending the letter amounts to 'official action' that must take place at a public meeting," Melewsky wrote. "It was a decision by the board and a formal notification of potential penalties."
Township solicitor Jonathan DeWald disagreed, however, responding that the discussions were proper in that officials can consult with their attorney in a private session. He said the supervisors' decision on sending a letter was an “administrative action,” which is specifically determined not to be “agency business” under the Sunshine Act and therefore need not be conducted at a public meeting or executive session.
The township firefighters had planned on driving through the township, including the Geisinger campus with no sirens, and through Danville as part of the frontline worker salute in the township and borough last Friday. The supervisors, after hearing about plans for the parade, met the night of April 29 at the township building to discuss the matter with township solicitor Jonathan DeWald, who was on the phone with them. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the supervisors agreed to have the solicitor send a letter to the fire company.
The supervisors said the firefighters, from East End Fire Company, did not obtain a permit and the event would violate the governor’s stay-at-home order. DeWald's letter said the fire company could be cited by the township police if the firefighters still held the parade. The fine for a violation of the township ordinance is $25, plus court costs.
DeWald argued, "The prospective violation of an ordinance is a legal matter and hence subject to executive session."
He noted Section 707 of the Sunshine Act states consultation with the municipality's attorney relative to a pending legal matter is proper for such discussion.
As for the agreement, or vote, to send the letter, DeWald said that under the Sunshine Act, “administrative action” relates to policies already adopted at public meetings. The vote related to the letter about the fire company not applying for a permit for the parade.
"Further, administrative action is specifically excluded from being deemed agency business under the Sunshine Act," DeWald added. "Thus, administrative action need not be conducted at a public meeting or executive session."
Melewsky said the Sunshine Act allows agencies to consult with their solicitor in private regarding pending or threatened litigation.
"Is there an active lawsuit or the threat of one?" she questioned. "The fact that an issue might end up in litigation does not give rise to a litigation executive session, otherwise nothing would be public since everything an agency does could result in a lawsuit."
She said the law allows private deliberation in limited circumstances.
"Those must be narrowly construed to remain in harmony with the purpose of the law," she said. "Even if an executive session was permissible, official action (decisions on agency business) can only occur at a public meeting and only after there's been an opportunity for public comment."
Firefighters from Danville and several other communities saluted frontline workers at Geisinger Medical Center on Friday evening. Mahoning Township firefighters complied with the township supervisors' order to not take part. The township firefighters did, however, park three of their vehicles at Geisinger to take part in the salute and hand out Hershey chocolate bars to the staff.
Danville fire companies and fire police, Southside Fire Company in Riverside, Point Township firefighters, Danville and Riverside police and Geisinger EMS took part in the salute. In addition, Bloomsburg, Catawissa, Orangeville, Espy and Montour Township fire companies traveled from Columbia County to Geisinger, which is in Mahoning Township, following a similar parade in Bloomsburg. Another fire truck salute was held in Coal Township at the same time.
"When Bloomsburg finished their parade by Geisinger Bloomsburg, all the Columbia units came down to Geisinger to show their support, not only for the essential workers, but also for us (Mahoning Township Fire Department)," township Fire Chief Leslie Young said.
Young said six East End firefighters, two in each truck, took part in saluting Geisinger workers.
"I am glad we found a way to still participate in the much-deserved show of appreciation to our local frontline workers," she said.
The parades were scheduled to show appreciation to essential employees and coronavirus heroes in the central region Geisinger communities. Lynn said Mahoning Township officials were concerned about liability.