A California company has planted the seeds for growth at the Green Thumb Industries’ medical marijuana-growing operation in Danville.
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIP), a real estate investment trust for the medical-use cannabis industry, will buy the Danville facility for $20.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc. The companies closed on the deal on Nov. 12.
IIP also plans to invest up to $19.3 million for GTI to expand the facility to increase production, according to GTI’s website.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said he believes the growth will lead the company to expand its workforce to 100 people by the end of the year from around 30 earlier this year.
“They are or will be pretty close to 100 by the end of the year,” Holdren said. “Clearly, 100 family-sustaining jobs in Danville are critical.”
Attempts to reach GTI representatives for comment were unsuccessful this week.
Holdren said the expansion still needs the approval of the state Department of Health, which is expected, as more medical marijuana dispensaries open in the state.
“It’s one of those common sense things,” Holdren said. “Because it’s still a banned substance on the federal level, it has to be produced in the state.”
He said there is a room to expand in the former TRW plant where GTI has been growing medical marijuana for the past two years.
He said space formerly occupied by Old Forge Brewing Company and other additional space is available.
“IIP provides a flexible real estate capital solution that effectively addresses our expansion needs at the cultivation and processing facility in Danville,” GTI founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler told newcannabisventures.com in an article posted on the GTI website. “This transaction allows us to efficiently raise capital. We plan to use the proceeds for strategic initiatives and capacity expansion projects in Pennsylvania, a high-growth medical cannabis market.”
The article noted IIP is the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry.
“As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions,” the report stated.
GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets.
Medical-use cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania made their first sales in 2018, and as of August 2019, more than 180,000 patients had been registered for the state’s medical cannabis program.