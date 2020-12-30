The pandemic affected every aspect of life in 2020 — and it will likely do so again in 2021.
Geisinger Medical Center will focus on residents' health and well-being; county governments and business organizations will do what it can to revitalize the economy and support the recovery of businesses that were so wounded by the pandemic.
Geisinger's plans for 2021 include much concerning COVID and the vaccine that will protect people against it.
"The arrival of the COVID vaccine in our communities is the light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr. Rosemary Leeming, chief medical officer for Geisinger Medical Center, "but it is a long tunnel. We’re encouraged by it and are confident in the science of the vaccine and what it can mean for the health of our neighbors and communities."
But it is important to remember, Leeming cautioned, that it will take time for things to return to normal even as the vaccine rollout continues.
"For the time being," she said, "We should continue to take preventive measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding gatherings — both large and small — and practice good hand hygiene, even after receiving the COVID vaccine."
Leeming believes it will be well into 2021 before enough people have been vaccinated to allow loosening of preventive recommendations.
Geisinger's vision for 2021 "and beyond is to make better health easier for our communities," Leeming said. "We do this by investing in programs that keep people out of the hospital by providing care in the community or the home."
Some examples of that, she cited, include concierge; senior-focused primary care through its growing 65 Forward program that is now also in Shamokin Dam; in-home care for the sickest 3-5 percent of patients with Geisinger at Home; improving medication adherence by 35% with Mail-Order Pharmacy; helping people get the care they need when they need it with telemedicine in more than 70 specialties.
County moves
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren, his fellow commissioners and staff members spent this week moving into the new Montour County Administrative building, at 435 E. Front St., Danville, which is the site of the former Danville Elementary School. The space will also house Veterans' Services, Children & Youth Services, assessment and treasurer departments.
The last phase of renovations to the courthouse will be done by next spring, Holdren said. "At that point, we will consolidate the District Justice (Marvin Shrawder) office with the courthouse, and so we'll have kind of two-stop shopping for everybody in the county."
Another initiative in 2021 will be updating "our zoning ordinances to address the solar operations at the northern end of the county," he said. "This will be an important focus in the first half of next year."
Holdren was glad the county could give CARES COVID money to businesses. "I wish we had more dollars to distribute at the local level because we think we did a better job getting money out to people who were most impacted," Holdren said. "I wish this new round of funds had direct allocations to the county.
"We absolutely will be trying to help our businesses get back on their feet. We want our businesses to thrive," he said.
MARC
When the pandemic surged in March, being outdoors was the best alternative to being in crowds. Enter the increased importance of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
"This year, 2020 was a year that we were really gearing up for," said Bob Stoudt, director of MARC, Tuesday night.
"We had finally received funding from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and the Montour Commissioners, through the hotel tax," he said. "We had also received our first of three annual contributions from Geisinger. We had big plans for special projects and events. Like everybody else, all plans went out the window by April."
To MARC's credit, they cut their budget "to make sure that we could survive the year," Stoudt said. "So, the good news is, as challenging as 2020 has been we are well-positioned to do good things in 2021."
Several things are in store for 2021. "One we actually started this week," Stoudt said. "We are in the process of installing more than 300 new signs at the parks and trails under our management. These are mileage marker signs around trails, new caution signs. Anything to make the experience better for people using the parks and trails. This is an all-inclusive signage upgrade of the parks we manage."
The work began at Hess Field on Tuesday, "and we'll be working on this for the next few weeks until all the signs are installed," Stoudt said.
The new signage will roll out this winter, he said, and be ready by the time usage of the park really picks up.
MARC is also working on expanding the North Branch canal trail into downtown Danville. The borough recently received grant money that could make this happen. The canal trail will be expanded by more than one mile along the Danville levee system from the Danville Soccer Park at the Washies Playground.
"That is one of the final missing puzzle pieces we need to connect the trail from the Columbia County line into downtown Danville," Stoudt said. The plan is to work on that next summer and fall.
Meanwhile, at the Montour Preserve, one of the things MARC is working toward is concessions.
"We hope to put this out to bid this spring," Stoudt explained. "We are hopeful that we can have watercraft rentals, including kayaks. And possible other picnic type concessions such as what you might find at R.B. Winter's State Park. Our goal is to have this ready by next summer. Of course, this depends on things becoming more normal by then."
Business, not as usual
To say 2020 has been challenging would be an understatement, Rebecca Dressler, executive director, Danville Business Alliance and Main Street manager said. "We’ve all been tested; we’ve all been frustrated. Not only as a business or organization, but also just as people. Hopefully, we are on the home stretch to things slowly getting back to normal. Our community has pulled together to survive this, supporting each other and the business community.
"The year 2020 is coming to an end, and normally, we would be saying, 'Wow, it went by so fast,'" said Dressler, on Tuesday, in a letter sent to DBA members. "This year we feel relieved.
"The strategies we relied on before the pandemic will not cut it moving forward," Dressler said. "We must go back to the basics, to reevaluate, refresh and rebuild. We know where our bottom landed in 2020 and we need to prepare a plan for when and how to get back to pre-COVID numbers. That plan needs to be realistic with small goals along the way. There may be setbacks, but we need to be prepared to modify and pivot at any point. What once worked may need to change and we need to look at those changes as opportunities to do something new, fresh and unique."
Many of the borough's annual festivals did not take place in 2020.
"But, if a vaccine and other safety measures allow us to ease back into normalcy," she said, "we are hopeful we can bring back these events in 2021. Spring Fling, Taste of the Nations, Fall Arts & Crafts, and the Danville Heritage Festival are attended annually by thousands of people. These events are important for our local businesses as they create an opportunity to explore the diverse businesses we have in our community."
"Small businesses like mine have sometimes been caught between a rock and a hard place," Jean Knouse, owner of The Kiddie Korner Boutique, said on Tuesday. "A one-woman business doesn't have the personnel resources that many larger small businesses — those with dozens or hundreds of employees — likely have to secure much-needed funding via large grants and loans. The aid provided to small businesses in Montour County by the Montour County commissioners through the CARES Act provided the funding I needed to purchase inventory in October and November."
To assist everyone who has been working so hard to stretch their precious dollars, Knouse offered a 20 percent discount on all in-stock items during December and will continue that discount through January 2021.
"Even during a pandemic, babies are born and toddlers have birthdays," she said. "These two celebrations have provided the dollars our store has needed to survive.
"Survival was my goal — both personally and professionally — in 2020," she said. "Celebration is my goal for 2021. Family celebrations for any and all events — weddings, birthdays, confirmations, births, holidays, picnics, parties, tailgates, etc. In the spring, those celebrations will likely be small, but by summer, if we all do our best to comply with Dr. Fauci's recommendations, we should be through the worst and beginning to return to a more normal situation."