DANVILLE — Doug Resseguie, the former Montour County veterans affairs officer, laid out all of the veteran-related activities planned for this month, leading up to Memorial Day, at Tuesday morning's Montour County Commissioners meeting.
Resseguie began with pre-Memorial Day flag events — the first on May 16, when Scouts and citizens are invited to place new flags on Odd Fellows Cemetery.
The briefing, he said, will start at 6:30 p.m at the cemetery entrance at Bloom Road, next to East End Fire Company.
On Wednesday night, Scouts and citizens will place new flags at two Riverside cemeteries. The briefing will start at 6:30 p.m. Meet at Mt. Vernon Cemetery at the corner of Ave G and Ave F.
Citizens who want to adopt a cemetery to place new flags should contact Tim Wright, Montour County Veterans Affairs at 570-271-3061, Resseguie said.
Memorial Day
Resseguie then listed the events scheduled for Memorial Day.
The Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the bridge next to Riverfront Park to honor those lost and buried at sea. From that point, the parade will advance from Front Street down Mill Street to Memorial Park. At Memorial Park, a program will be presented that will allow those present to remember all veterans whose sacrifices have helped to preserve our basic rights and freedoms.
Parade marchers, vehicles, Scouts, floats, fire trucks and other parade participants will assemble on West Front Street next to the river.
This is a change from past parades to alleviate congestion on West Market Street, Resseguie said.
All veterans and military vehicles are welcome to participate in the parade. Military vehicles can line up next to the courthouse on West Market Street. Veterans marching in the parade can continue to assemble in the bank parking lot next to the courthouse and join in the parade when it passes. A van will be available from rabbittransit to haul any veteran unable to walk in the parade or who would like to watch the bridge ceremony. The van will load veterans from 9 a.m to 9:30 a.m. next to the courthouse and will proceed to the bridge for the ceremony at 10 a.m.
Female veterans
This year, the Memorial Day Planning Committee made the decision to highlight female veterans. The following guests were selected: U.S. Navy veteran Deb Bausch, parade marshal; U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eileen Chapman, Col.(Ret.), guest speaker; U.S. Army veteran Ann Thieman, chaplain; and U.S. Air Force veteran Wendy Warfield, MSgt (Ret.), honored decorated veteran.
Members of Scout Troop 4077, an all-girls Scout troop, will hold the banner leading the veterans in the parade. In addition, they will hold the U.S. and state flags on the Civil War Monument during the Memorial Park Ceremony.
Army Veteran Kevin Pursel, American Legion Commander, Post 40, will be the Master of Ceremony. POW/MIA Ceremony will be performed by Army veteran Mike Hughes, SGM(Ret.). Montour County Veteran Service Officer and Army veteran Timothy Wright will read the Roll Call of the Honored Dead. American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard will perform military honors.
Flower girls Natalie Sutton, first grade, and Nyla Mulhaul, second grade, will perform the Tribute of Flowers from the bridge to honor those lost and buried at sea.
The Danville Area High School Chamber Choir will sing the National Anthem and singer Brittany Drum will lead the crowd in the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Paisley Crellin, eighth grade, will read "In Flanders Field" and Bridger Hays, eighth grade, will read "The Gettysburg Address." The Danville Area High School Band will provide a band selection and Armed Forces Salute music.
All community groups are encouraged to present a wreath during the park ceremony. In the event of rain, the Memorial Park ceremony will be held in the Danville Middle School auditorium.
Also at the Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Trevor Finn read a proclamation naming May 21-27 Emergency Medical Services week.