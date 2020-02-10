DANVILLE — Two men were admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program for one year.
They are Matthew S. Ames and George Zarick.
President Judge Thomas James said successful completion of the program, which can be completed in six months, would result in the charges being dismissed.
He ordered each to attend a highway safety school and to complete 20 hours of community service.
Ames, 20, of Glenwood, N.J., was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs July 29, 2018, after a state trooper stopped his vehicle for changing a lane without using a turn signal on Interstate 80 westbound.
Tpr. Matthew Lesher said Ames had dilated pupils and his tongue had green residue. A blood test showed Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC, police said.
Mahoning Township police charged Zarick, 60, of Coal Township, with driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Patrolman Cody Clossen stopped Zarick Aug. 3 at Continental Boulevard and the Interstate 80 on-ramp after recording his pickup truck traveling 69 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Zarick was unable to locate his vehicle registration and asked the officer if he could get out of the truck to go through a pile of papers on his lap. When he did, Clossen said he immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol.