ANTHONY TWP. — Two Muncy area men face driving while under the influence and other charges after troopers said they were driving 88 to 102 mph.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel saw Aaron J. Crawford, 38, in one of two vehicles traveling east on Continental Boulevard, near Arrowhead Road, driving at a high rate of speed and following a car too closely on Dec. 21. Both vehicles were weaving over lane designators, police said.
Another trooper stopped the first vehicle and Tpr. Kurtis Killian stopped Crawford, in the second vehicle. Killian said Crawford accelerated toward him and momentarily refused to pull over.
He observed Crawford's eyes to be bloodshot and glassy and detected an odor of alcohol. Crawford refused to do sobriety tests.
Killian charged Crawford with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while his license was suspended for a DUI-related incident, failure to drive in a single lane, following too closely, failure to drive at a safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and not wearing a seat belt.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel stopped the first vehicle driven by Joshua D. Buck, 31, of the Muncy area, which was traveling east on Continental Boulevard.
While speaking with Buck, he detected a strong odor of alcohol with Buck having red and glassy eyes and admitting to drinking four beers, according to the charges. Wenzel saw six open containers of Twisted Tea and one in the cup holder half empty. Buck also possessed a marijuana pipe in the center cup holder, he said.
Buck failed field sobriety tests, Wenzel said.
Wenzel charged him with possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, having a blood alcohol level of 0.23 percent, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to drive at a safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, possessing an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and not wearing a seat belt.