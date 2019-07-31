DANVILLE — Two men successfully completed the Montour County felony diversion program and were released from the program Wednesday.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. released Samuel Velez, 29, of Saylorsburg, and Jordan D. Gadison, 27, of State College, from the program. They were charged in separate cases.
James told Velez to pay the cost of prosecution and a fee and gave him credit for the one year of probation served. He issued a similar order for Gadison.
Velez had been charged after state police discovered about 43 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
The diversion program gave him the opportunity to earn dismissal of the felony charge.
The office of County District Attorney Angela Mattis held his guilty plea in her office for one year and if he successfully completed the program, he was only sentenced on a misdemeanor charge.
He pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility or a cellphone, which is a felony, and to possession of a controlled substance — a misdemeanor.
Mattis previously said he was charged Nov. 13, 2017, in Liberty Township.
After a state trooper stopped him for an unspecified traffic violation on Interstate 80, a drug-detection dog found about 43 pounds of marijuana, two vacuum sealed jars containing suspected THC oil and a vacuum sealed Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol.
After observing what police said were several indicators of criminal activity, a drug-detection dog signaled positive results for narcotics from the outside of the 2017 Chrysler 300 with a Washington license plate.
State police charged Gadison with possessing marijuana and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Tpr. Luke Strainiere stopped his 2017 Jeep Renegade Jan. 3, 2018, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township. The trooper found a sealed bag of marijuana and two digital scales.