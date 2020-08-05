(Editor's note: Due to an editing error, the item about Merck's Cherokee Plant was incorrect in last week's column, as was the headline. The correct item is below under "20 YEARS AGO.")
"August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color."
— Natalie Babbitt, "Tuck Everlasting"
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Aug. 3, 1492 — Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, with three ships, Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria, seeking a westerly route to the Far East. He instead landed on Oct. 12 in the Bahamas, thinking it was an outlying Japanese island.
Aug. 6, 1945 — The first atomic bomb was dropped over the center of Hiroshima at 8:15 a.m., by the American B-29 bomber Enola Gay.
Correction: 20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Cherokee Ordnance Works was built in Gearhart Township in Riverside in the early 1940s, operated by Heyden Chemical Company, manufacturing products essential to making explosives used in munitions for war purposes. The plant closed soon after WWII.
A long-term lease for use of that property, between the U.S. government and the Merck Chemical Inc. of Rahway N.J., was signed on May 14, 1950. The transfer of the plant from the Ordnance Department to Merck was made on Aug. 1, 1950.
The above information means that the Merck Cherokee Plant in Riverside was celebrating its 50th anniversary around this time in the year 2000.
There were several dignitaries who made speeches praising the achievements of the plant at the celebration. According to the news article, Merck’s products, growth and teamwork philosophy were among the things applauded by congressmen and mayors. All were thankful that Merck made a major decision to bring the plant to Riverside. “Thank God they did,” said state Sen. Edward Helfrick. Plant tours were part of the event. The summer picnic was held with 1,600 present, former employees reunited, present employees enjoyed socializing and kids played at sand art and bean bag games.
4O YEARS AGO (1980)
In the Danville Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament, Graham Electric defeated Roselon Yarns, 9-7, to win the championship. Roselon Yarns was the tourney runner-up, Pappas captured third-place honors and Big Wrangler took fourth place.
The other teams participating in the tournament included: Brady’s Lounge, Smith Sports, P.J. Diehls, Highway Union, Hare Beverage and the American Legion.
Winning pitcher for Graham Electric was Bob Bloskey, Graham’s leading hitters were Randy Sidler and George Reabuck. For Roselon, Todd Freeze was the leading slugger. Graham Electric team was presented with the trophy after the game.
South Side captured the Danville Little League championship at the Washies field, winning over GMC, 17-1.
The South Side team, for the second year in a row, became the Danville Little League champs. According to the newspaper, the pitching of the “fireballing righthander” Keith Burkland and the “exploding bats of the fireman” gave the team the title. Burkland struck out 14 GMC batters, allowed only three hits, and three bases on balls. Mike Kopelcheck and Ron Hoover shared the loss for GMC. The Southside team had 13 hits, eight of them for extra bases. GMC had three hits; Ron Hoover had two of them and one by Greg Ghosh. GMC was the National Division champ and the South Side was the American Division winner.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Lee Albeck, Bob Coleman and Marcie Reichenback were the winners in the Circle Toss at the Mahoning Playground. Other winners: Life Saver, Vickie Reichenback, Jean Mertz and Ralph Weaver; X Line Toss, Lynn Strausser, Judy Mertz and Jack Mertz; Balloon Break, Mary Wargo, Dorothy Mordan and Greg Wertman; Shuffle Board, Gerald Albeck, Bonnie Payne and Jean Mertz; Clean Sweep, Jean Mertz, Gerald Albeck and Bonnie Payne; and Pitch Back, Richard Mertz, Lee Albec, and Gerald Albeck.
A peanut search and a candy hunt were held in the evening.
Groundbreaking ceremonies, for a home for the aged to be constructed on 98 acres, property owned by St. Cyril Academy, were planned to take place on the same day as the annual reception of young ladies into the order and the presenting of black veils to other novice nuns.
His Excellency Lawrence Schott, auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, a former local resident, along with a representative of the architectural firm of Henry Dagit and Sons of Philadelphia, John McShane, contractor representative, and several hundred officials and Sisters of Ss. Cyril and Methodius would be part of the ceremony.
The building would house 150 residents and expected to be completed by 1962.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Danville was given the honor of the first showing in the United States of an official Navy film, “Here’s Your Letter Sailor.” It was to make its debut to civilian audiences at the Capitol Theatre for a three-day billing.
Danville was chosen because Lt. Cmdr. Karl M. Foust, chief of the Navy’s Postal Department, was a native of Danville and arranged for his hometown to have the honor of seeing it first. The movie shows the methods used to deliver mail to units of the fleet afloat, including the Mighty Mars, battleships and aircraft carriers, also a short of combat action, the total running time of 22 minutes to run with the feature film.
Foust, the son of Mrs. Amelia Foust, Upper Mulberry Street, achieved an enviable record during his three years of service in the United States Naval Postal Department.
Pfc. Leroy H. Fiegles, Danville RD4, was among the recent overseas veterans arriving on the Queen Mary from the European Theater of Operations. After spending a 30-day furlough with his family, he would return to Fort Bragg, N.C., for reassignment. He served in the 292nd Field Artillery Observation Battalion of the 7th Army.
Rodney Mottern, son of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Mottern, was promoted from private first class to a corporal while fighting on Okinawa, according to word received by his parents.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Two young aviators dropped from the sky to visit a Danville friend, R.H. Hinman, proprietor of the Cottage Drug Store. Audry Steward and W.I. Fisher of Allentown arrived in an American Curtiss ship, landing on the field at the Danville State Hospital. The pilot, while flying the airplane, performed a number of stunts to give locals a treat. They made plans for the next day to give residents a stunt flying show and taking passengers for a ride in the sky. They moved the plane from the hospital field to Kase Field at the upper end of East Market Street. Twenty-five passengers enjoyed flying over Danville and all enjoyed the breathtaking stunts of the “planesmen.”
Upon leaving, they promised to return for the picnic at DeWitt Park.
n
I tried over and over last week to write about my sorrow concerning the mournful loss of Jack Ditzler, but it didn’t matter what words I wrote, nothing seemed appropriate, and I realized it was impossible to find any words that would express the disbelief and horror that Danville felt upon hearing the news.
A fond memory is, for many years, seeing Jack and his wife, Jean, on their daily walk. Jack, as all of us that knew him, will be remembered as a gentle caring person. I knew Jack since grade school at St. Joseph School.
May he rest in peace.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.