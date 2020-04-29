Richard A. McHugh, the Danville man charged with starting a house fire by cooking methamphetamine in May 2019, was sentenced recently to 27 to 59 months in state prison.
McHugh, who already has spent 11 months in prison, will serve at least 16 months more.
Columbia-Montour County President Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced McHugh via teleconference on charges of cooking methamphetamine with a child present and risking a catastrophe. The judge also ordered McHugh to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs. He previously pleaded guilty in the case.
The May 21 explosion and fire destroyed the double home at 321-325 Chamber St. McHugh lived at 321 with his girlfriend, Nikki Doebler, 41, and her 16-year-old son. They, along with the residents of 325, escaped the blaze. Doebler and Michael Mowrer Jr. of Wall Street, Danville, who caught on fire and was severely burned when he and McHugh were making the meth, also were charged.
Mowrer was hospitalized in critical condition in the Lehigh Valley Hospital burn unit following the explosion. He was released later last year.
Doebler's and Mowrer's charges are pending in court.
The double home has since been demolished.