BLOOMSBURG — Middle school students are getting a taste of cosmetology, electrical work, carpentry and other trade programs at the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School.
The two-week Career Camp that concludes on Friday is a way to make students aware of what's available at the school before they enter high school.
Vo-Tech Director David Bacher said the half-day programs allow students to get through 10 programs a week.
"It's different students each week," Bacher said. "They get breakfast, lunch and a snack."
He said 31 students took the programs last week, 28 this week.
In Wendy Leiby's cosmetology class, Danville Middle School students Rafal Elias, 11, Madeline Cross, 12, and Catherine Sacks, 11, like their classmates, had towels wrapped around their hands after their paraffin hand-dipping so they could learn the technique that conditions hands, nails and cuticles, said Leiby.
Rafal, who is going into seventh-grade, also took such classes as drafting and designing and culinary arts.
"I just wanted something to do in the summer," she said. "It looked interesting."
She said she wants to become a doctor.
Madeline, also a seventh-grader, said she thought about being a cosmetologist.
"I looked at the careers they have here and I thought why not learn more about them," she said.
Catherine said she liked cosmetology, "'Cuz it looks like cosplay."
In another part of the school, Kristie Good, ag plant systems teacher, was using pudding to teach students about the layers of soil. She showed students how to make an edible soil profile using pudding, popcorn, M&Ms, butterscotch and chocolate candy kisses, peanuts, crushed Nilla Wafers, crushed Oreos, chocolate sprinkles and, to show life in the soil, Gummy Worms.
Anneliese Livingstone, 13, of Bloomsburg, an eighth-grader in Good's class, said, "I just came here (to the school) to look around and see if there is anything I want to pursue, to see if there are better options."
She also likes graphic designing and animation.
Bacher said other courses included carpentry, drafting, graphics, culinary arts, horticulture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and building trades.
"This is something we've done for 30 years," he said. "It's popular and the kids enjoy it."