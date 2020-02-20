DANVILLE — A Mifflinburg firm is the apparent low bidder for general construction work for Montour County building projects.
Martin's Construction submitted a bid of $1,637,303 Thursday afternoon during a bid opening in the courthouse.
Chief Clerk Holly Brandon opened the bids.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, bid $1,729,843 and Zartman Construction, of Northumberland, bid $1,978,600.
Hayden Power Group, of Bloomsburg, was the lone bidder for electrical contractor with a quote of $262,600.
LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was the apparent low bidder with $327,780 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work. Other bidders were Bechadel Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, of Beech Creek, with $422,200; and Troy Mechanical, of Moosic, with $626,199.
Site contractor bidders were apparent low bidder Watsontown Excavating, of Turbotville, with $266,020; Earthwork Services, of Danville, with $296,870; and Gray Builders, of Danville, with $297,450.
Plumbing bids included the apparent low bidder LTS Plumbing and Heating with $57,780; Bechadel with $79,539; Troy Mechanical with $96,000; and O&M Multi-Trade, of Jessup, with $129,995.
The commissioners who attended the bid opening, architect Jeff LeFevre of Selinsgrove, and the county solicitor will study the bids.
The work includes converting the former Danville Elementary School, at 435 E. Front St., into county administrative offices covering about 25,000 square feet and a new parking entrance.
At the Montour County Courthouse, at 253 Mill St., work includes a boiler replacement, first floor renovations of about 2,802 square feet, about 500 square feet of renovations on the third floor, demolishing and reconstructing a handicapped ramp in the back, a new entrance roof with decorative railing and replacing the courthouse windows.
At the jail visitors center, at 255 Church St., work would include renovating about 1,800 square feet on each of the first and second floors.