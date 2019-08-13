DANVILLE — The Mifflinburg police chief will become the Mahoning Township police chief on Monday.
The township supervisors Monday voted 5-0 to hire Mifflinburg Chief Fred Dyroff III, a retired state police lieutenant, at $87,000 a year and no benefits, to replace his former state police colleague Chief Sean McGinley. McGinley is resigning Aug. 24 to become the Geisinger health system’s senior director for security operations. His last week will overlap with Dyroff’s first.
Dyroff, 52, and McGinley were hired around the same time 2 1/2 years ago in their respectively municipalities after retiring around the same time from the state police. Dyroff was last acting director of the state police Bureau of Forensic Services and McGinley, 49, of Elysburg, had been director of legislative affairs at the state police’s Harrisburg headquarters.
Dyroff previously had spent time as commander of state police stations in Selinsgrove and Milton during his 25-year state police career.
Dyroff, who was hired at $66,000 a year in Mifflinburg, said after the meeting he was interested in taking over the department from McGinley because of “the reputation of the department since Chief McGinley has been here.”
He also said the township also had a great group of supervisors.
“I’m not knocking Mifflinburg,” said Dyroff, of East Buffalo Township. “The police are great, the officers are great, the borough council is great.”
McGinley said the supervisors came to him to ask for recommendations of someone to replace him.
“I gave them a very short list of names I thought they should pursue,” McGinley told residents at the meeting.
Similar to what McGinley did in Mahoning Township, Dyroff made changes to Mifflinburg’s police department that included policies and procedures, equipment, evidence room protocols and uniforms, according to his bio information provided by McGinley.
Dyroff spent 14 years as a criminal investigator and intelligence officer investigating criminal activity from burglaries, assaults, sexual assaults, child abuse, death investigations to include natural deaths, suicides, accidental deaths to homicides. As an intelligence officer and supervisor for more than six years, he was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Joint Terrorism Task Force (FBI – JTTF) Philadelphia Division, to assist with terrorism investigations both domestically and internationally.
McGinley was hired two and a half years ago to become township chief after retiring as a Pennsylvania State Police captain. He was hired at an annual salary of $82,000 with no health benefits under a two-year contract. In November, the supervisors approved a four-year contract that included a $13,000 raise to $95,000 this year. That contract was to expire on Feb. 3, 2023.