Milton area church community comes together to help congregation hit by fire

MILTON — Firefighters still were dousing flames on the roof of Bethany United Methodist Church on Tuesday when pastors and members of other churches in the Milton Ministerium showed up to help and offer support, as well as invite Bethany members to join them for Sunday services.
Members of Christ Wesleyan Church just outside of Milton arrived and loaded up their church trailer with furniture, books, flags and other miscellaneous items to take to their church for storage.
"Caleb Swartz heard about the fire and came to my office," Christ Wesleyan Pastor Branden Mestach said.
He said Swartz asked him if he had some time to help the Bethany church and texted other Christ Wesleyan members to help. Beside Mestach, Tom Martin, Caleb Baney, Tabitha Gessner and Gary Printzenhoff were all in.
Bethany U.M. pastor, the Rev. Bill McNeal, said the response of other churches showed where the real strength of the church is.
"We had a prayer circle. That's us. The church, that is just the building," McNeal said, indicating the scene of the three-alarm fire. "The church is still strong. All of the churches of the community offered help."
"Our hearts are saddened at the loss of a beautiful church building," said Pastor Jilline Bond of Revival Tabernacle near Watsontown, president of the Milton Ministerium. "We are offering space in our building."
"These are the times our community comes together," said Bond's husband, Revival Tabernacle Senior Pastor James Bond.
Pastor J.T. Young of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg, also offered an invite to McNeal and his congregation to attend services at his church.
"I wish we were coming together under better circumstances," Young said.
Quan Web Studios, a website designer in Lewisburg, and Milton Borough Councilman-elect Joe Moralez also started a GoFundMe page entitled Help Restore Bethany United Methodist Church, with a goal of $100,000.
As of about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, donors had contributed $420.