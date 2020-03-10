VALLEY TWP. — A deputy sheriff charged a Milton woman with driving without a license and possessing drug paraphernalia after stopping the vehicle she was driving because the wheels were wobbling March 5 on Route 642 West, near Route 54.
Montour County Deputy Stephen Bennick approached Lindsay Lea Smith, 32, who said the tires wobble sometimes but then straighten out. She said the vehicle didn't belong to her and that it was owned by the girlfriend of her front-seat passenger Joel Nies. The back-seat passenger was identified as Robert E. Reichwen.
Smith said she and Nies drove to the Bloomsburg area to pick up Reichwen, drove to the Danville exit of Interstate 80 and then to Subway.
Bennick said the East Central Emergency Center found Smith's license expired on Oct. 1, 2014, her license was suspended and there were several warrants for her in Montour and Columbia counties.
Back-up officers arrived and Smith said she had two bags of heroin, a used syringe and an unused syringe in her purse, police said. Mahoning Township Patrolman Tammy Smith found two empty white glassine packets and 32 cents in the driver's bra, according to the charges.
In the driver's purse, police found numerous empty glassine packets commonly used to store heroin or fentanyl, a red straw and two syringes. In a wallet were three clear zippered plastic baggies.
Police found a glass pipe in the glove box, rolling papers on the center console and a black zippered case with numerous empty glassine packets, swabs and other items on the floor on the backside of the vehicle. Nies said a backpack in the far rear of the vehicle was his but that Lindsay Smith put items in it. Police found a cigarette pack with numerous empty glassine packets and three bags of syringes wrapped in clothing in the backpack.
Bennick charged her with possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while her license was suspended and driving without a license.