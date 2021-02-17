DANVILLE — A Milton woman has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and unsafe driving, reckless driving after being in a one-car crash in Valley Township.
Christina Lee Croller, 27, of Milton, was driving a 2014 Honda CRV that was involved in a crash on Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:34 p.m. She was questioned by Milton State Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick.
In her police complaint, Derrick said she "detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath." Coller admiting drinking earlier that evening. She was taken to Evangelical hospital where a blood test was administered: her blood alcohol level was 0.159 percent.
A hearing is scheduled March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom.