DANVILLE — Because of the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic, the Danville-Riverside Area Ministerium will present a virtual crosswalk on Good Friday instead of people walking through town and stopping for the various stations.
St. Joseph Church Priest Timothy Marcoe said the online video will be posted for Good Friday. Various churches have charge of the nine stations. They will be compiled into one streaming video available on the new ministerium Facebook page.
Marcoe will present the introduction to the walk with the Good Samaritan Mission giving the conclusion.
"At one point, we were hoping to do the traditional in-person crosswalk but when it became clear that couldn't happen we brainstormed and this is what we came up with," he said.
The first station of the cross, Jesus is condemned to death, will be presented by Trinity United Methodist Church.
Each station will include a scripture reading, a reflection and a short prayer.
Christ Memorial Episcopal Church members will perform the second station, Jesus is made to bear the cross.
The third, Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross, will be presented by St. Joseph Church.
The fourth, Jesus speaks to the women of Jerusalem, will be portrayed by Trinity Lutheran Church.
The fifth, Jesus is stripped of his garments, will be presented by Christ Memorial Episcopal Church.
Pine Street Lutheran Church will perform the sixth, Jesus is nailed to the cross.
The seventh, Jesus dies on the cross, will be portrayed by Grove Presbyterian Church.
The eighth, Jesus is being taken down from the cross, will be performed by St. Paul's Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
Trinity Lutheran Church will portray the ninth station, the body of Jesus is placed in the tomb.