The Good Samaritan Clothing mission will now accept appointments for clients to shop at the free clothing mission beginning Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Depending on the number of requests, time slots will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon until the mission is able to resume normal hours of operation. Donations cannot be accepted at this time. The Good Samaritan Mission is located at 487 Ferry St. in Danville (across from Cole’s Hardware).
No walk-ins will be permitted. To make an appointment, call 570-275-2500 extension 10.
The mission is open to Montour County residents only. Residents must show proof of residency and must wear a face mask to shop. One family member per household will be allowed inside and all shoppers must maintain social distancing guidelines. There is a 20-minute time limit to shop.
The Hygiene Program of the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville will offer its product giveaway on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at 491 Ferry Street.
Giveaway will be held outside and no one will be allowed inside the Good Samaritan building.
Only clients already registered in the program will be served. New clients are not being accepted at this time.
One family member must pick up products.
Bags for adults only will be distributed with a max of 2 per household. Adults must have ID and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Feminine Hygiene Products and adult incontinence products are available by request.
Volunteers will wear masks and gloves.