Mobile career center visits Danville

DANVILLE — The Link, the mobile career center of Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corp., visited Danville recently.
The center was parked at the Danville Municipal Building on Mill Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While no one showed up for assistance, that didn't surprise workforce specialist Robert Eddy.
"That's usually the case the first time we show up — it depends upon where we go," he said.
The closest The Link had visited to Danville was Berwick and Mount Carmel.
The mobile unit, with everything necessary to help people find jobs, serves nine counties.
A representative from the CareerLink Office in Sunbury assisted Eddy in Danville.
"This is like a CareerLink on wheels and the first one in the state," he said of the unit, in operation since July 2017.
According to Erica Mulberger, workforce development executive director, The Link allows them to take the professional career services available at the PA CareerLink beyond the walls of the Central PA CareerLink offices to serve communities and individuals they sometimes have difficulty reaching.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities operates The Link in Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
It will visit Danville again at the municipal building, at 463 Mill St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.