The free model train program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Danville will hold its 15th annual Christmas party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The church, at the corner of Pine and East Market streets, will provide holiday refreshments – including coffee, tea, cocoa, mulled hot cider, fruit punch, pretzels, holiday candy, and lots of homemade Christmas cookies – during Saturday’s free Christmas party.
“We have a sparkling Christmas tree, 1,000 icicle lights, holiday decorations everywhere, and many other wonderful things to show visitors – puffing steam engines, train whistles and horns, our fiberoptic fireworks, 30 pushbuttons that operate crossing guards, cattle and log loaders, an oil derrick; and visitors of all ages can run and operate everything,” says Bob Bomboy, who started the Saturday Trains program in 2005. “Families should bring their cameras to take pictures of their children with the trains.”
Donald Tappe of Danville will also run his O-Gauge Christmas train loaded with candy and special holiday cars.
During the past 15 years, more than 12,000 children and adults have visited and played with the trains every Saturday, delighting in the ice skaters and skiers, the unloading coal cars, the operating sawmill, the lighted Rio Grande Railway station, and the miniature watchmen who run out of their shanties, swinging their red lanterns whenever a train comes rushing by.
A model of the Navy's long-lost dirigible aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Macon, will circle the top of the Christmas tree twice every minute.
There’s a rare American Flyer freight puffing around a layout that the children themselves have painted. There's also a model merry-go-round, barrel, log and coal loaders, an elevating bascule bridge and pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 glimmering icicle lights decorate the display.
“Our newest feature is a Christmas train donated by the estate of Dr. Diane Schuller, the beloved pediatrician and asthma specialist at Geisinger Medical Center,” Bomboy says. “All of our other features and layouts are also there for children to enjoy, including our very realistic sound and light show of fiberoptic fireworks, and a collection of Department 56 North Pole Village figures, snow-covered trees and ceramic structures.
“Since 2005 we’ve seen more than 12,000 children and their families, and nearly a dozen volunteers have repaired the trains and added new features. They include Earl Wagner; Scott Heim and his father, Bob, and his son, Elliott; Dennis Hartzell and his sons, Jake and Daniel, and daughters, Hannah, Leah, and Mattie; Andrew Hoke; Donald Tappe; Dale Walker; and Mark Wertman,” Bomboy said.