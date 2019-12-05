DANVILLE — Every time Christian Shade visits Danville, he has to stop at the free model train program in Christ Memorial Episcopal Church.
The 10-year-old from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, visited during Thanksgiving vacation with his dad, Eric Shade, also of Cape Cod, and his grandfather, John Shade, of Danville.
"I just like them," the fourth-grader said as he operated an engine with five cars. "I particularly like the steam engines," he said showing the main layout where five trains can run, including steam engines that smoke.
The train program, in its 15th year, will host a free Christmas party from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 with homemade cookies, cider, coffee, tea and pretzels, said founder Bob Bomboy, of Danville, who started the program with a figure-eight loop of track and two of his Lionel trains.
"The last two weeks have been very busy. We have had 30 children who had a great time," he said.
Kids can push 30 buttons to light things up and run the trains.
They are working on a new HO train with smaller houses on a round table.
"We're in the process of putting it together," said Bomboy.
Eric Shade said he enjoys model trains through his son.
"He loves them," he said of Christian, who has trains at home in their basement. "He has a garden-size train and HO, O and G gauge. He's been running them since he was a baby."
Christian pointed out an elevating moveable bascule bridge, made in 1971, as part of a display with operating log cars, a coal loader, a windmill, a barrel loader and a working sawmill model.
Seven-year-old Carson Campbell, of Milton, was pushing buttons there.
"He loves trains," said his grandmother, Lois Buck, of Milton.
Michelle Snyder, of Sunbury, brought her son, Andrew, 3, who has been there before.
"He likes to watch them. He got a little train for his birthday," she said.
"This is a nice setup," she said of the trains and scenery, which includes trees, tunnels, a carousel, churches, ice skaters, houses, a light show of fiber optic fireworks and more.
Train stories
Bomboy said people love model trains.
"This time of year we get adults coming in and telling stories about having trains when they were kids," Bomboy said. "People come in and run them. We have had people bring in trains that are 40 or 50 years old and run them."
A Christmas tree sits in the middle of the largest display with a model of the Navy's dirigible aircraft carrier, the USS Macon, circling the tree twice a minute. Bomboy built the dirigible.
A garden-size train travels around the ceiling on 100 feet of suspended wooden hangers that Bomboy cut out.
"That was some job," he said.
A rare American Flyer freight train travels a layout that kids painted.
"Earl has been so helpful to us," Bomboy said of Earl Wagner, who is responsible for the flying blimp and fixes anything that goes wrong.
"If they don't run, I take it home and fix it," said Wagner, who grew up with trains and remembers his dad always had a train under the Christmas tree.
"Sometimes the trains go too fast and run off the track and Earl is right there to fix them," Bomboy said.
Other volunteers who help with the weekly program are Scott Heim and his dad, Bob, and son, Elliott; Dennis Hartzell and sons, Jake and Daniel, and daughters Hannah, Leah and Mattie; Andrew Hoke; Donald Tappe; Dale Walker and Mark Wertman.
Most of the trains and accessories were donated. A Point Township woman recently donated Department 56 ceramic buildings and figurines. A jolly Christmas train was also recently donated from the estate of Dr. Diane Schuller, who was a children's asthma specialist at Geisinger.
With 12,000 children and their families visiting since 2005, the effort goes well beyond the walls of the church, at Pine and East Market streets, said church priest Father Jim Strader-Sasser.
Bomboy worked at Geisinger with the Kiwanis heart program for children and "saw children coming in so sick that they couldn't walk the length of this (train) room."
He started the train program after leaving Geisinger and decided "to do something to make kids smile." Bomboy began with kids helping to make the figure 8 layout.
"We have one little boy who comes in to push the trains around. Thanks to our wonderful website, we get donations from all over the country," he said of kidsandtrains.blogspot.com.
Family tradition
Lee English, owner of English Model Railroad Supply in Montoursville, said nearly every family from Pennsylvania had a family member who worked for the railroad.
"The railroads at one time were all the trucks on the highway, all the planes in the air and all the cars on the road. A lot of it is something your parents did at Christmas, and trains at Christmas is a family tradition," he said.
His shop is busy at Christmas time. "We get customers from all over the state and all over the country stopping since we are on a north-south highway Route 15 and not far from Interstate 80. We are one of the largest model train stores in the country and also one of the oldest," he said.
He said the store started in Sunbury in 1946 and has been in Montoursville since 1966.