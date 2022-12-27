“Ring out the false, ring in the true.”
— Alfred Lord Tennyson
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
According to The Danville News: After 40 years in the LeRoy Stauffer family business, Stauffer Media, the Danville News would be published by The Daily Item, a part of Ottaway Newspapers Inc.
The sale was finalized by Lee and Patricia Stauffer along with their daughter, Pamela Christine and their son-in-law, Ed Christine. Their son, Michael Stauffer, turned over the keys to the press. It was and is a bittersweet time for the Stauffer family as it was in the family for most of all their children’s lives.
State lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that placed Montour County in a new congressional district; the 10th district represented by U.S. Rep. Don Sherwood, Republican, Tunhannock, from its current berth in the 11th District, represented by U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski, Democrat, Nanticoke. The bill passed 28-22 in the Senate and 132-59 in the House and sent to Gov. Mark Schweiker for signing.
St. Joseph School student Anthony Umbriac won an honorable mention for the poster he made on his computer. The competition, sponsored by PPL, was on electrical safety. Umbriac planned on attending Seton Hall University where his brother was a student upon graduating. He hoped to work in the computer field.
(Anthony’s brother, Nathan, a 1999 DHS graduate, was recently honored by their Alumni Association. Nathan now lives in New Jersey and serves as a councilman at-large in Morristown government. Nathan was recently in a photo in The Danville News with the mayor, a councilwoman and Governor Phil Murphy. — Sis)
Volunteer firefighters at Southside Fire Company were recognized for their community service when the local postmaster of the U.S. Postal Service in Riverside, Dan Keiper, presented a sheet of commemorative stamps to Southside Fire Chief Todd Oberdorf.
It was the first of its kind in the area. Oberdorf accepted the presentation on behalf of the fire company and said a plaque with the stamps would be placed on a wall in the company headquarters so other members can view it and appreciate its meaning.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Members of Danville-based rock group Hybrid Ice were pictured in the local newspaper with their first album; released the day of the photo. The group recently left on a weeklong tour of the Baltimore-North Carolina area. Members were: Bob Richardson, Chris Alburger, Toye Foulke, Rick Klinger and Jeff Willoughby. The album was produced at Susquehanna Sound studio in Northumberland and was available at Webber’s Harmony shop and the Arc video arcade.
Kris McCormick, of Danville, coached by Lenanna Muscato, was selected to the All-Susquehanna Valley League Field Hockey All-Star team for the second straight year by league coaches. Gretchen Cole and Laurie Forney received honorable mention.
Irene Schnarr of Fort McClure Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented pins to St. Cyril Academy student Laura Smiley and Danville High School student George Wagner. Smiley and Wagner were local winners of the DAR Good Citizens award.
Jim Martin and Rob Meloy both won individual titles, both finished with a 7-0 record to earn a 15-0 season record. Danville finished second in St. Edwards of Ohio in the Ledgemont Tournament of Champions. Two other Danville grapplers earned second place, Chris Moser and Mike Ekberg, with a 6-1 record. Sophomore Scott VonBlohn finished third with a 5-2 record and junior Carl Hummer won all three of his matches; Barry Earlston, fourth place; Dan Donahoe, fourth; Ken Ackerman and Fred Shepperson, fourth place.
Five area youngsters placed in the South Williamsport open tournament: Michael Ambrosino, won a third place medal; Paul Sassaman, runner up trophy. First-place winners were: Dave White, Peter Sassaman, and Joel Torretti
A number of local restaurants and clubs were booked or nearly full for New Years Eve with lots of varied entertainment to ring in the New Year. Joseph Lumbard provided free taxi service in the Danville-Riverside area from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. There were also a number of church services to welcome the New Year.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The first baby, a boy, born in the new year made his appearance in 1963 to area parents Airman and Mrs. Arthur Jones, on Jan. 1 at 3:35 p.m. It was a narrow race as a second little fellow born to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Shepperson arrived at 4:04. The Jones baby would be showered, upon returning home, with many gifts from local merchants.
A small plane operated by a Mount Carmel pilot suffered damage to its front end while attempting to land at the Danville Airport Riverside.
The Mount Carmel pilot was homebound from Niagara Falls when poor visibility and ground conditions forced him to land here. It was difficult landing as the asphalt strip wasn’t easy to plow; so on the pilot’s landing his craft nosed right into the snow and broke a wheel and other damage. He was guided to the local airport by radio communications from Gene Breiner and Ken Burrows. He managed to come in pretty well on target with their efforts.
Bob Veith, veteran race driver, presented a safety program to students of Danville High School. Veith was one of a team of eight drivers from Indianapolis, who toured the county on highway safety. The group in the past six years talked to over 3,000,000 students.
Larry Rudy, end, for the 1961 Danville Ironmen football team, was nominated for the All-America High School grid team. Notice was received from “The Sporting News” of Rudy’s nomination. A selection committee would meet and pick teams. The names of those picked for the first seven teams would appear in “The Sporting News.” Those named received an All-American Citation.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
“The ring of steel on concrete and the scrape of many busy shovels could be heard in Danville as the community began clearing pedestrian-ways following the all-day winter rain and sleet storm.”
The weatherman, who disappointed the people by not providing a white Christmas, made up for it with the New Year.
“Jack Frost went to work with a vengeance spreading cold, snow and sleet over wide areas of the nation.” Temperatures tumbled in a wide area. The coldest place was Pempine, Wisconsin, where the thermometer was 45 below zero. The storm sweeping over a large area topped the 20.9 inches of 1888.
The 80th Congress boasted of only seven female members, all in the House; 11 in the last session. Five served in the House before. Newcomers were a Republican, who was a second cousin of the late President Roosevelt; the other was a Democrat from New Mexico.
Happy New Year to all with a wish for good health, happy times with family and friends along with a peaceful world to live in — also time for New Year resolutions.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.