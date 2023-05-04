“Welcome, May. May every sunrise hold promise, and every sunset hold peace.”
— Filling The Jars
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
More than 125 vendors offering crafts, food and entertainment, lined Mill Street for the borough’s 17th annual Spring Fling.
Tim Egan, commander of VFW Post No. 298, with John Carr, incoming commander, and Harold Ammerman, trustee, were pictured in the local newspaper raising an American flag donated to the seniors at Allied Kear Apartments from the post.
Danville junior Sean Kopelcheck, in a newspaper photo, dropped down to hit a return during the District 4 Doubles Final as his brother, Keith, moved into position. The Kopelcheck brothers beat teammates Andrew Meschter and Brian Maksimak to win the district crown.
Danville Middle School eighth-graders Eric Yale, 14, and Mark Weir, 14, earned first place in the balloon race competition during the Science Olympiad State Finals at Juniata College. The team placed 15th in the state.
Montour County Commissioner Bernie Swank and her husband “Red” Swank, bowed their heads as they took part in the Annual National Day of Prayer held on the steps of the Montour County Courthouse.
Rod Keller, Regional Community Relations director for PPL, presented St. Joseph Catholic School eighth-grader Anthony Umbriac, 14, with a share of PPL stock and his winning poster. Umbriac received an honorable mention out of 5,000 entries for a safety poster contest sponsored by PPL.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Earl Lynn, Danville, was the latest winner in the Bill’s Sports Shop-Danville News fishing contest. Lynn caught a 19 1/2 inch palomino trout while using salmon eggs in Kettle Creek.
For his prize catch, Lynn received a gift certificate for $19.50 from Bill’s Sport Shop. This was the third of five weekly contests underway.
To enter, fishers needed to catch a trout of 16 inches or larger in any Pennsylvania water and take it to Bill’s Sports Shop. The angler bringing in the largest fish each week received $1 per inch of his catch. A grand trophy would be awarded after the five contests were completed.
Dennis VonBlohn bagged a 20-pound, 8 ounce spring turkey while hunting in Jonestown Mountain between Bloomsburg and Benton. The turkey had a double beard. VonBlohn’s hunting partner, Al Willoughby, shot a spring turkey on opening day.
Diana Trusell, Kolin Kelly and Julye Roke were pictured in The Danville News kicking up their heels as they circled the Maypole in the traditional dance at the Riverside Elementary School. The fourth-graders were celebrating the school’s upcoming May Fair.
Mitchell K. Dimmick, Danville, received his diploma from the commanding officer of the Naval Officer Training Center in Pensacola, Florida.
Ensign Dimmick was on temporary duty at Oceana Naval Air Station, Virginia Beach.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Ken Warmkessel, director of the Danville High School Band, presented the John Philip Sousa Award to Chester Reitz in a Danville News photo.
Fred Arnow, junior at DHS, was the recipient of the Robert Russel Genoa Memorial Award and Jerry Anderson received the Ninth Grade Award.
The John Philip Sousa award was presented annually to an outstanding senior member of the band. The Genoa Memorial award, an annual award, was presented for the first time this year, in memory of Robert Genoa, a former band member. The ninth grade award was presented to the outstanding band member of the freshman class. The presentations were made during the high school band’s annual Spring Concert.
Donna Johnston, a Danville High School senior, placed third in the shorthand division in the 29th annual Business Education Contest sponsored by Bloomsburg State College. There were 284 students from 60 high schools competing for individual and team honors.
The 11th annual banquet for the Danville Fire Police was held at Mausdale United Church of Christ and was well attended.
Herman C. Delsite, supervisor of activities for the Fire Police, acted as master of ceremonies. Guests included Mayor Francis P. Rooney, Cameron Reichen, Danville fire chief; Robert P. Burke, Danville police chief; Henry Hogendobler, assistant police chief; Nicholas Driscoll, Danville patrolman; Rev. Forrest L. Gas; host pastor; Robert C. Lewis, a former fire policeman; T. C. Burkland, The Danville News, and Clark Kessler.
Brief remarks were made by Rooney, Burke, Reichen and Fire Police Captain Joseph Wray. A film “Anatomy of an Accident” was shown which highlighted the 1962 Danville High School football team. A chicken and waffle dinner was served.
The R.G. Smith Mobile Homes and Jones’ Atlantic teams were recognized as champions of the Midway Monday Night A and B leagues during the annual banquet held at the Ridgeville UCC social hall.
Nearly 150 were in attendance for the turkey dinner served by the women of the church. John R. M. Curry, outgoing president, served as master of ceremonies and presented the awards.
Members of the champion Smith team were: Fred Faust, captain, Larry Foust, Ron Savage, Gene Jordan, Dick Lowery, Jim Wintersteen and Ray Santucci. On the Jones Atlantic team were: Dave Jones, captain, Jim Lyons, Jim Bookmiller, Ron Carr, Henry Gross and Dick Baker.
New officers for the coming year were elected after dinner. They were Elwood Johnson, president; James Reynolds, vice president; W. Gouger Lenhart, treasurer and Jack Blee, secretary.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The new La France pumper purchased by the Washington Fire and Hose Company, arrived in Danville shipped from Elmira, New York.
The truck had a three-seater open cab, a 500-gallon booster tank; capable of pumping 750 gallons per minute and able to carry 1,000 feet of two and one half inch hose. The truck replaced the truck purchased by the company in 1929. The light plant was transferred from that truck. The new pumper would undergo an underwriters test in a few days.
Tumbling was the feature at the Carnegie Hall Show held at the YMCA under the supervision of Frank “Scootie” Hoffman. A vocal solo, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” by Russell “Butch” Slater opened the program.
The final act was 30 minutes of tumbling, rolls, handsprings and pyramids. Members of the group were Jay Livziey, Walter Peters, “Punk” Workman, Bill Hileman, Carl Johnson, Harold Creasy, Jack Connelley and Bob Whispell. Door prizes were awarded to Rachell Purpur, Hanlen McCarty, Mary Johnson, Lewis Fox and Peggy Bartgess.
Miss Patricia Woll was chosen as May Queen for 1948 to crown the statue of the Blessed Mother at a service at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Margaret Brady, was the crown bearer in the procession and Thomas Kingston and James Maier carried the May Queen’s train.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.