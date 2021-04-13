“It dances like water in the stream, my dear friends, the water of April showers that bring the May flowers of your soul to life”
— Summer Bacon
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
April 14, 1970, Apollo 13 exploded.
April 15, 1865, President Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth.
April 15, 1912, Titanic strikes an iceberg and sinks on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.
April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson, the first Black American, made his Major League debut in front of 26,623 fans at Ebbets Field.
April 18, 1906, An earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter Scale, shook the town of San Francisco.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Brian Albertson and Bryan James, a pair of Danville Area High School graduates, refereed along with Columbia County District Attorney John McDanel for the Class AA state final between Trinity and Aliquippa at the Hershey Park area.
The Danville alumni were surprised to find themselves officiating at a state final game. The three had worked together for interdistrict playoff games for five years that gave them a comfort level.
Albertson, when asked about how they performed said, “We proved that we can handle any game.”
James replied, “I’m very pleased with how we did as a crew.” According to the newspaper, “That’s the way they should feel after officiating the biggest game of their lives.”
Trinity was the victor in the 79-65 game.
n
Kelly Deitrick threw her first perfect game of her scholastic career, as a member of the Danville Area High School softball team, setting down all 21 batters she faced against Lewisburg.
“She was in total control the whole game,” Coach Rich Davies said. She, later in the season, added another perfect game to her accomplishments. An article in the local news stated: “Kelly Deitrick, all-state pitcher, has been there for the Danville softball team for the last four years. Deitrick’s career has been an outstanding one that included 700 career strikeouts and a district title.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Tracy Walker, Sandee Newhart and Patty Hogeland, seventh-graders at the Fred W. Diehl Elementary School, each raised more than $100 for the Leukemia Society of American during a Spell-a-Thon conducted in their English classes.
Recognition awards were given to those students who spelled all 100 words correctly. They included Miss Hogeland, Joe Sees and Jim Wentworth. More than $1,300 was raised by 43 seventh-graders who took part in the Spell-a-Thon.
n
The Danville News featured a photo of the winners of the Cub Scout Pack 33 Pinewood Derby. Pictured were first-place winners Chad Quinton, Matt Betts, Sean Costella; second-place winners Larry Blosky, Chris Fisher, Justin Schreiber, Kevin Kovaleskie; third-place winners Chad Fleming, Scott Gross, Greg Daly, Billy Renn; and fourth-place winners Scott Kelly, Edward Kovachetz, Matt Gelbaugh and Scott Weiss.
The four Pack 33 representatives to go on to the District Pinewood Derby at Bloomsburg State College were Chad Quinton, Chris Renn, Chris Fisher and Billy Renn. All were students at Riverside Elementary.
n
Members of the Danville elementary championship wrestling squad were honored at the Danville Wrestling Banquet in the Danville High School gym. Team members included Jeff Cashner, Greg Cashner, Mike Ambrosino, Rob Taylor, Bob Kitwhyler, Pete Sassaman, Rich Morris, Paul Sassaman, Tom Erdley and Clarence Wysocki.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
“Light And Sight," was the slogan for the year’s lightbulb sale held on Mill Street.
The Danville Lions Club was trying to secure funds for the Danville Little League and to provide information on the Lions-supported eye bank program. Neil Wildt, chairman, and Troy Knapper, co-chairman of the Lions campaign along with Edward Carlton, representative of a leading manufacturer, were pictured in the newspaper looking over the samples of the bulbs being sold. The Lions would also visit homes of the Montour County–Riverside area to promote sales.
n
Rodney Lynn, the Riverside carrier boy named March’s Carrier Boy of the month, was pictured in the newspaper with Ron Wilson, circulation manager of The Danville News, who presented Rodney with a certificate and a gift. Rodney had been passing papers for The Danville News since the winter of 1959.
n
An evening of celebration was held for the Danville Junior High School Basketball teams for their unusual accomplishment. Both the eighth, coached by Jim White and ninth grade, coached by Guy Long, teams were formally crowned champions of their respective leagues at a meeting held in the Milton Junior High School.
All of the players received certificates and the ninth-grade players also received the letter D.
Long and player Jack Curry were pictured in the newspaper accepting the championship trophy for the ninth-grade team winning the Susquehanna Valley Junior High School title. Mr. White and E. Stamm, junior high principal were also in the photo.
n
Montour County and Riverside anglers were able to visit their favorite fishing area for trout as the 1961 season opened on April 15. More than 1,623,000 legal-size trout were placed in Pennsylvania’s lakes and streams for the enjoyment of those who were all packed and ready to go on that first day to stand or sit along a stream waiting for the fishing line to start jumping around with, hopefully, a large trout.
n
George Buckley, of Danville, had the distinction of receiving the first S&H Green stamps being distributed by the W. T. Grant store from cashier Beverly Hawk while R. L. Diseroad, branch manager, looked on.
n
Winners were announced at the annual award night at the YMCA. The recipients were pictured in the newspaper with their trophies, George Fausnaught, most improved basketball player; Terry Willoughby, captain of the midget league basketball champs; Rod Williams, captain of the championship bowling team; Joe Oberdorf, captain of the junior league basketball champs; Rick Rudy, high scorer in the junior league; and Dick Irving, second-highest score in the midget league.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Kiwanis Club sponsored a poll that would appear in The Morning News, the local newspaper, on Daylight Saving Time. The club felt it was a civic duty for an organization to undertake the ballot as a move to determine the majority of opinion on the question. Ballots could be sent to the Kiwanis Club or deposited at the Morning News Office.
After the official count, the results were: 577 in favor of advanced time and 154 against the change. The club presented them to the chief to determine a decision. Kennedy-Van Saun went on record as anxious to operate on Daylight Saving.
(Daylight Saving Time was optional until the Uniform Time Act of 1966 established the system Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States on April 12, 1966 — Sis)
n
Capt. Warren C. Shultz was placed on terminal leave from the U.S. Army at Fort Dix, N. J. Capt. Shultz served as Regimental Motor Transport Officer of the 387th Infantry Regiment, 97th Division. He was authorized to wear the following decorations: American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Battle Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Meritorious Service Unit Plaque and the Good Conduct Infantry Badge.
Colonel A. L. Wintersteen, who had been active in promoting reestablishment of a Guard Unit in Danville, received definite assurance from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of Military Affairs that Danville would have a unit of the reactivated National Guard.
n
I have been taking driving trips around town to enjoy the flowering bushes, trees and spring flowers. It is a beautiful world.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.