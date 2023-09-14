“Delete the negative; accentuate the positive.”
— Donna Karan
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Monica Burke, 8, third-grader at St. Joseph School was pictured in the local newspaper giving a “thumbs up” while enjoying the Office Phil program held at the school. Bronte Reidingr, 6, was also in a photo at the event.
J.T. Taylor entertained the first- through fourth-graders with magic along with the help of Danville Borough Police Chief Rae Leighow. The program helped teach the students about safety and being a good citizen.
o
A Service 1st Federal Credit Union golf tournament and raffle raised $12,000 to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Those at the presentation were Dr. Michael Ryan, chairman of pediatrics at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital; William J. Lavage, president and chief executive officer of Service 1st; Ron Giordan, director of public relations and volunteer coordinator for Make-A-Wish Foundation; and Marisa Campanici, special events coordinator for Make-A-Wish Foundation.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Members of the Danville American Legion Band who returned from a trip to Kinsbach, Germany, were pictured in The Danville News presenting a plaque from the town fathers of Kinsbach to the Danville Borough Council.
The plaque commemorated the link the two towns have through music and their bands. Those in the photo were: Jack Pegg, George Hauck, Frank Boyer, Dick Johns, Kenneth Warmkessel, Legion band director, Walter Shultz, Ted Graham, borough council president, Danville Mayor James Doran, Tom Magill and Wayne Eister.
o
Mark Keller, Danville, in a newspaper photo, was pictured crossing the finish line in first place to set a Danville High School cross country record, but the Ironmen lost to Shikellamy to end Danville’s 18-meet win streak.
Keller, a junior, covered the Danville State Hospital course in 17:05 eclipsing the old school record by 15 seconds set in 1960 by Dave Maize. Coach Brandt said 22 of the 32 runners set personal records.
o
The players of the week, Danville’s top players, in the win over Line Mountain were Jeff Shalongo, offense, Bucky Schutter, special teams and Rod Shultz defense. The Ironmen scored three touchdowns and defeated visiting Line Mountain 21-16. Tim Guffey scored two of the Danville touchdowns and Rich Hogeland the other after receiving a pass from Ken Ackerman.
o
The Danville golf team raised its record to 3-0 by defeating Central Columbia, 16-4 at the Frosty Valley Country Club. Brian Sweetra carded a 74 to earn medalist honors for the Ironmen and Steve Borick chipped in with a 77.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Punt, Pass and Kick contest winners, first, second and third place in order, were named in the local newspaper by Cam Long, director of the contest sponsored locally by Lawrence-Horton Motor Company.
Winners in the eight-year-old category were: Kenny Johnson, Second Ward School; Michael Wagner, First Ward; and Ricky Rae Miller, Fourth Ward.
Nine-year-old category: Robert A. Moodie, Third Ward; John H. Williams, Mahoning Township; and Kenneth E. Roush, Riverside Elementary School.
Ten-year-old winners were James Strausser Jr., Mahoning Township; Gary Lee Wertman, Second Ward; and Gary Keefer, Third Ward.
Eleven-year-old winners were Mike Wintersteen, Mahoning Township; Kimberly D. May, Fourth Ward; and Victor Marks, First Ward.
o
Gordon Cooper, Mercury Astronaut, thanked children of last year’s fourth grade of the Third Ward School for their thoughtfulness in congratulating him on his successful flight.
Miss Ruth Foulke sent congratulations to Major Cooper, along with posters depicting a phase of his flight. Some of the students were pictured in the newspaper looking over a photograph of Major Cooper which he sent along with his letter.
o
Tom Little, a six foot, three inch, 200 pound, left tackle, on the Ironmen’s forward wall received a certificate of recognition as the outstanding defensive man on the team in the Sunbury game. Wilson Vastine, assistant coach, presented the award.
Jack Curry, quarterback and co-captain of the DHS Ironmen football team received a certificate in recognition of his selection as the outstanding offensive player on the Danville squad during the Sunbury-Danville Football game; making the presentation was Eugene Snyder, assistant football coach. Curry scored all of the Ironmen’s points in the contest.
Curry was nominated to the Big 33 All-State Coach list and was eligible for selection to the 1964 squad. Bob Marks was a member of the 1963 Big 33 game.
o
The new Danville Area Intramural Football League got underway with the underdog Wildcats holding the Gladiators to a 0-0 deadlock. Defensive play of both teams was outstanding. Neither could gain much on offense throughout the game.
The Wildcats, coached by Henry Dobson were: Bill Wilson, Danny Egli, Karl Mower, Greg Hawkins, Tom Miller, Tony Mahoney, Dave Hackenberg, Craig Vecchiola, Tom Kessler, Ken Buckley, Joe Graham, Len Rudy. Bill Spade, Greg Wertman, Mike Wintersteen, Ronald Reynolds, Tom Graham, Jim Cero, Chuck DeWald, Joe Fox, Ken Foust, Richard Huntington, Jack Leighow, and Charles Dimmick.
The Gladiators team members were: Gerst, Hood, Lewis, Snyder, Mausteller, Elliott, Shipe, Kimbel, Ranck, May, Barsh, Barnhart, Booth, Nevius Casavage, Dietz, Shuler, Hubicki, Hayes, Pegg, Neaus, Troutman, Cook, Delbo, Hummer, Lemon, Fox and Coach Guy A. Long.
(Only last names were listed on photo of Gladiators team in the newspaper. — Sis Hause)
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Richards “Dick” Mensch, of Danville, brought his 1948 Junior Legion Baseball season to a successful end by playing four innings with the Pennsylvania Eastern All-Stars of the American Legion Junior Teams at Forbes Field, Pittsburgh.
For Dick, the game was the climax of one of his most successful baseball seasons. After playing on the Danville team he was chosen to participate in games at Sunbury, Philadelphia and finally Pittsburgh. He was a star in the Junior Legion finale.
o
A highly successful Lions Club football rally was a great way to set the stage for the Danville Ironmen playing Selinsgrove in their season’s first home game at Athletic Park.
The Danville High School Band and Majorette Troop followed by the cheerleaders, members of the team, the Boys and Girls Band who gave a concert in front of the Elks, and Majorettes.
Washies sound truck and pumper and student body made a parade that formed on Walnut Street and proceeded to the field where a varied program was conducted under Frank “Scootie” Hoffman, master of ceremonies. Arriving at the field, the student body and general public filled the stands while the bands and majorettes went to the sections designated for them.
The high school band and a performance by the Majorettes led off the program. Coach Ken Bills introduced co-captains Don George and Bill McKenna who added some remarks.
Coaches Henry Gatski and Walter McCloskey gave appropriate remarks in connection with the varsity, the jayvees and junior high teams. The cheerleaders led the large gathering of students in cheering.
“Genial Scootie” commented on several players before closing the program. “Scootie” recalled how Jack Derr starred on the gridiron for Danville several years ago and was now having a difficult health issue; “Scootie” urged the team to play this game for Jack Derr.
During the program and while the bands were playing selections; Miss Patty Beyer, leader of the High School Majorette Troop and Dot Lee, leader of the Boy and Girls Band Majorettes, entertained with individual routines. The Lions Club expressed appreciation to the Washies for use of the system.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.