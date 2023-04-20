“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.”
— Terri Guillemet
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
A newspaper photo showed Danville Elementary School kindergarten students, Madison Moser,6, and Taylor Heun, 5, boogie down to “We Like Bugs;” during the “Creepy Crawlles” concert. Amy Goodwin and Amy Lowe-Matukaltis’s a.m. and p.m. kindergarten classes celebrated the completion of their unit on insects with the concert.
Caila Flangan, 6, and Kylie Marcheski, 6, were pictured singing another bug song, along with their classmates.
Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School fourth-graders Patrick Ball, 10, and Gina Colella, 9, listened as Greg Molter, director of the Montour County Department of Vector Management, talked about how to get rid of mosquitoes and the West Nile virus, during his visit with students.
According to an article in The Danville News, students in sixth and ninth grades recorded outstanding scores on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) writing tests.
Steve Keifer, the school district’s assistant superintendent and director of curriculum, told school directors that the PSSA scores were the highest ever received by the sixth and ninth grade students.
In sixth grade, students scored 1,350 overall, compared to the state average of 1,290 and the ninth grade students scored 1,480 overall, compared to the state average of 1,390 and surrounding schools’ average of 1,310-1380.
“The students and teachers did a great job on these tests the scores were very good,” Keifer said.
The Danville VFW Ladies Auxiliary was honored by an Army platoon that served in Germany as part of “Operation Enduring Freedom.”
The auxiliary collected quality-of-life items and sent them to the troops. Pictured in The Danville News were: Whilma Whapham, auxiliary senior vice president; Sgt. Mike Hughes; Jody Appleman, auxiliary president; Annie Dewald Auxiliary junior vice president; Carolyn Keiser, auxiliary trustee; Cathy Beebe, auxiliary member and Lula Starr auxiliary guard. Hugh, of Danville, said he was grateful for the efforts of the local auxiliary.
“Just to know we were supported by the people back home made a difference for us,” he said.
Dr. William S. Gibson Jr. received the “Distinguished Citizen Award” from the Columbia-Montour Council Boy Scouts of America. The 200 well-wishers at the dinner included prominent community members, former co-workers from Geisinger Medical Center and active Boy Scouts from Troop 39 that Gibson founded.
Gibson, now retired, was a nationally recognized pediatric specialist and served as a member of the U.S. Navy Medical Corps.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
“Young Matmen” were presented with awards at the Danville Elementary Wrestling Banquet at the DHS.
Honorees, displaying their awards in a photo in The Danville News, were: Jason Brokenshire; fastest fall; Harold Weaver, rookie of the year; Matt Pursel, most falls in the least amount of time; and Peter Sassaman, most takedowns, 12.
Kurt Hilkert and Brian Metzger both posted double wins and Danville dominated Bloomsburg on the track en route to an 89-61 Susquehanna Valley Conference track victory.
The Ironmen won all but one running event as they improved their SVC mark to 3-0. Hilkert won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes for Danville. He also ran on the winning 400-meter relay team. Metzger also ran on that relay team and took first place in the high hurdles and long jump.
Employees at the First National Bank, Danville, completed a CPR course taught by Paul Venarchick. Pictured in the local newspaper were: Roberta Gatski, Barry Ashenfelder, Nancy Browneller, Ruth Marr, Tim Berkey, Carol Kishbaugh, Nancy Yohn and Linda Berkey.
Greg Lynn, of Danville, completed a service project by selling baked goods for a charity to Edith Meadville. Lynn was working toward becoming an Eagle Scout in Troop 48 at Shiloh Church.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Dave Reedy, DHS hurler, was the star as he pitched four hit ball and “blasted” out a bases loaded triple to lead his Ironmen teammates to a 9-1 victory over Mifflinburg.
Reedy struck out nine and walked five in chalking up his first victory of the season. It was Danville all the way, thanks to Reedy’s “blast” in the second, in which five runs came across the plate. Two more came across in the third and one in the fourth and fifth innings.
Danville third baseman Bob Marks contributed to the local cause by “blasting” out a triple.
Stolen bases were the order of the day as Larry Blosky stole his second and third base of the year. Larry Driscoll stole two bases and Bob Marks one. Reedy started for Danville and was relieved by Kishbaugh late in the game.
Two DAHS students were among the top winners at the eighth annual Susquehanna Valley Science Fair held at Bucknell University.
Carol J. Backenstoe of Danville was awarded third prize in the “Life Sciences” category in the Senior High School Class and Richard G. Irving, Danville Junior High School, was awarded first prize in the “Physical Sciences” category for Junior High School boys.
Backenstoe’s entry was on the “Physiology of Sleep” while Irving’s entry was on “Calculators and Computers.” Irving would be the recipient of the special Chemical Rubber Company Award for his first place win.
Carol Beacher earned the “Daughter of the American Revolution” award for citizenship. Carol was enrolled in the college Preparatory Course and hoped to become a math teacher. An excellent student, she was a member of the Honor Society.
Several of the principals who took part in the Frank W. Sidler Post 40, American Legion’s “Back to God Night” banquet were in a photo in the local newspaper.
John J. Cicero, commander of America Legion Post No 746 Swoyersville; Rev Haven C. Kelley pastor at the Mahoning Presbyterian Church, Danville and chairman of the “Back to God” Committee; Rev. Father Edward T. Nolan, pastor of St. Jude’s Catholic church in Mountain Top and past chaplain of the American Legion State organization, the speaker; and William H. Steinman, commander of Danville’s Post 40, were pictured.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Lions Club of Danville, sponsored by the Milton Lions organization, was officially organized at the Montour Hotel, with the election of officers and a board of directors.
Officers elected were: Russell Isiminger, president; Rev. Everett Niswonger, first vice president; Guy Casner, second vice president; James Hagy, third vice president; Paul Dietterie Jr., secretary; Karl Kern, treasurer; Kenneth Bills, lion tamer and Lee Kessler, tail twister.
Members of the new organization were: Robert Standard, Isiminger, Kern, Hagy, Clay Watts Sr., Niswonger, Casner, Dietterie Jr., Kessler, Charles Ressler, Bills, Frank “Scootie” Hoffman Philip Newman, Claude Gardner, Paul McVey and Albert Johnson.
(The Board of Directors in a Lions Club, at this time, was composed of the president, the three vice presidents, the secretary, the lion tamer, the tail twister and four members. — Sis)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.