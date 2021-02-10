“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
— Abraham Lincoln in his speech accepting the nomination to run for a senate seat against Stephen A. Douglas in 1858. Lincoln quoted the Bible to warn against the dangers of a divided country.
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Feb. 8, 1910, The Boy Scouts of America was founded by William Boyce in Washington, D.C. and was modeled after the British Boy Scouts.
Feb. 9, 1961, President Kennedy asked Congress to approve the Medicare Program.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville Borough was to be recognized by the State Department of Community and Economic Development with the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Local Government.
Borough officials and guests would travel later in the month to Hershey Convention Center to accept the award given out yearly. The partnerships formed by the borough to create the new Danville-Riverside Bridge and its surroundings were recognized.
"There were many partnerships formed in order to make this project come together and it is wonderful to be recognized for our efforts,” Betty Ann Moyer said.
Tom Graham, borough secretary, who wrote the report filed with the states department added, “If not for the efforts of the many involved, the Danville Riverside Bridge may have been your typical, concrete bridge.”
“We owe Tom Graham a debt of gratitude he did a great job in writing this report," Moyer said.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Roger Lynn, 17, a senior at the Danville High School, won third place in a fly-tying contest held at the Harrisburg Sportsmen’s Show.
Lynn received a trophy and a $25 gift certificate for his effort. He competed among 54 other participants from around the state, ages 13-17. Each participant was given an hour and fifteen minutes to tie five flies.
Lynn tied an Adams, a Grasshopper, a March Brown Nymph, a Black Ghost and a Royal Coachmen Wet, to win the honor.
Jane Schott and Dave Maize were crowned ‘King and Queen of Hearts’ at Danville High School by last year’s royalty, Al Nardini and Dee Miller. Members of their court included Nicole Elder, escorted by Bob Albertini; Holly Edwards escorted by Todd Reeder; Brenda Sassaman escorted by Pierce Wilson; Lisa Diminick escorted by Rich Riley and Lisa Renz escorted by Joe Harris.
Residents of Maria Joseph Manor and members of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Lambda Chi Chapter enjoyed a friendly game of bingo during the sorority-sponsored “Valentine Get-Together.” Mary Steber, Judi Wiktor, Anna Healey and Charlotte Lane were pictured in a photo.
Champions of the YMCA Grade School Basketball League posed for a photo in the local newspaper. Team members were in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades: Steve Riley, Aaron Shultz, Darin Smith, Robert Bergenstock, Charles Sechler, Ben Hummel, Bryan James and Daryn James. The team had a 15-0 record on the year.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
James N. Fleck, of Danville, was named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania State University for the last semester. Fleck, a senior at PSU, graduated from Danville High School with the Class of 1957. He was the only metallurgy major in his class to make the dean’s list. Fleck, secretary of the American Foundrymen’s Society Chapter, was also a member of the American Society of Metals and the Society of Automobile Engineers.
The DHS Honor Society members had a busy schedule; they were the guides handling registration procedures for the Teachers’ Institute held at the school. That evening members attended a dinner meeting at Bob Gatsksi’s house. Members wore togas to the affair keeping with the Roman theme and the dinner was in Roman style. The guest lecturer was Mr. Henry George, a professor from Bloomsburg State College.
Honor Society members became the caretakers of the school library during the lunch period to sign out books. Students had not been able to use the library facilities during lunch period as it was closed. They also began a tutoring service that was well accepted by students with 29 pupils participating. Mr. Shipe, the high school guidance counselor, also asked the honor society to assist in a follow-up study of DHS graduates to determine what the graduates did after graduation. He claimed the information would be helpful for school authorities planning curriculum and guidance programs. Honor Society Member Margaret Johnson was pictured in the local newspaper handling library facilities during the lunch hour.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Pvt. William F. Mahoney, stationed at Parris Island, S.C. was spending a 15-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Mahoney. Pvt. Mahoney had been assigned to the U.S. Marine Corp Band and would return to base.
We have two special days this week, Friday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 14.
Here, I would like to wish a Happy Birthday to my grandson, Graham, who lives in Colorado, and celebrates his birth date, Feb. 12, with “Honest Abe."
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States from 1861 until his assassination in 1865, led the nation through the American Civil War.
Valentine's Day originated as a Western Christian feast day honoring one or two early martyrs named Saint Valentine and is recognized as a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world,
Watching it snow all week had me wondering if children were out enjoying these snow days. I wanted to jump in my car and drive around to see all the happenings. Of course, I didn’t, but the first area I would have traveled to would have been the hill on the State Hospital grounds, which would have been full of sleds being pulled up the hill and flying down over and over with children laughing.
When I was young, the police would close traffic on some town streets for sled riding. It was Hemlock Street in Third Ward. Often we would climb to the top of the road leading to the Holy Family Convent to sled back down to Center Street.
Then I would have driven around the side streets looking for snowmen, another good memory. It took a good part of the day to build one with coal eyes, a carrot nose and twigs for arms. This playing around in the snow often led to a snowball battle.
I’m sure on my drive, I would have also seen an abundance of snow angels as the fluffy snow reminded me of the joy making them.
It’s been so nice to remember those carefree, fun-filled days.
I also need to mention the great help and thanks to two of my grandsons. I have had a difficult time the last few weeks with my computer. Two weeks ago, my column was completed but the computer kept telling me there was no internet connection. I did the things Bill taught me years ago, pull the plugs on the router and WiFi, still didn’t help.
Alex, a grandson who lives in York, Pa., worked with me on the phone for an hour until connected. This past week it happened again, and again I had the column written but couldn’t email it.
Sam, my grandson in New Jersey, stepped up and told me to send him photos of the column and he would type it and send it to my editor. There were 1,300 words, a lot of photos, but I did it and sent the photos to Sam and the column was able to go to print. I am holding my breath as I am writing the column for this week hoping I am able to send it. I am so thankful for my grandchildren; all are always willing and happy to answer my call for help.
"On Valentine’s Day, We think of those
Who make our lives worthwhile,
Those gracious, friendly people who
We think of with a smile."
— Joanna Fuchs
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.