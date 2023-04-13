“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Bonnie Trump, of Villager Real Estate, was pictured in the local newspaper adjusting a yellow ribbon she tied around a tree on Continental Boulevard.
Trump’s son, Michael, was serving in the Air Force in Qatar, Kuwait.
Trump and her associates from Villager, Eileen Brady, Dottie Bane and Kristen Mikita, tied ribbons along Mill Street and Continental Boulevard honoring the troops serving in the Gulf.
Walter Shultz’s Danville home, in a photo in The Danville News, had more than one dozen flags flying showing the red, white and blue. He always had a large flag flying for 25 years and then brought out the smaller ones for special occasions, such as the troops serving in Iraq.
Ashley Lynn was in top form throwing her second consecutive shutout, limiting winless Lewisburg to just four hits in a 1-0 win. The victory moved Danville back over .500 at 3-2 in the Susquehanna Valley League.
Lynn’s nine strikeouts and four hits were impressive; the most impressive aspect of the game was the junior’s accuracy. She threw 71 pitches in the complete-game victory, 62 of them for strikes. She did not throw more than two balls in any inning and threw all strikes in the second and sixth innings.
Danville coach Rich Davies said he was pleased with her performance.
Shannon Sheridan, 9, Jamie DeGuzis, 9, and Eric Naessig, 10, of St. Joseph School, along with their classmates were pictured in a newspaper as they created a Pennsylvania Forest Ecosystem. It was a culminating activity for their science unit on ecosystems and an introduction to their social studies unit on Pennsylvania.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Danville High school students who won prizes at the recent Business Education Symposium at Williamsport Area Community College were: Earl Bowersox, fourth place; Marcia Cromley, first; Greg Markle, first and Jessica Brown, fifth.
Thirty-five of the top students in business classes in Danville participated in the ninth annual Business Education Symposium. Twenty-seven schools were invited to participate. The winners were pictured in a photo with business teachers Harold Kashner, Frank Ferrari and Elaine Saladyga.
Ten-year-old Jason Hort, a member of Pack 30 of Ridgeville Church, was a triple winner in Cub Scout regatta races. He took first, second and third places in various meets.
State Commander E. Rodney Loper visited the Danville American Legion Post 40 and presented Legion Golden Certificates for 50 years of continuous membership to two local members, Paul Kostenbauder and Emerson C. Smith Jr., accepting the award for his father E. C. Smith Sr.
Loper and Jack Long, post commander, were pictured with the winners.
Ten Danville elementary wrestlers took first place and six others placed second in a four-team wrestling tournament held at Southern Columbia.
The Ironmen had the most champions with North Schuylkill second with six. Taking first place for Coach Chris Ranck’s squad in the junior division were: Aaron Fitt, 55; Jason Brokensire, 60; Chad Foster, 65; Jonathan Evans, 85, and Chris Outt, 100. Brad Davis, 96, placed second. Senior division winners were Peter Sassaman, 70; Ross Walker, 75; Kevin Metzger 85, Rich Walters, 110 and Darin Hack, heavyweight.
Runners-up in the senior division were Sean Duffy, 60; Paul Sassaman, 65, Matt Pursel, 90; Pete Ackerman, 95; and Mike Ambrosino, 100.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Grade School League YMCA Basketball champs, the Hawks, were pictured in the newspaper shortly after they were awarded trophies. Team members were: Larry Gilbert, Donald Hunter, Forrest Gerst, Art Newberry, Kim May, Tom Hanley and Greg Hall.
The Bullets won the top honors in the Danville YMCA Junior High School basketball League. The junior high champs included Harry Vernon, Bill Booth, Gordon Shuler, Jim Campbell, Pat Kepler, Stan Carr and Terry Mowrer.
The Hitchhikers copped top honors in the Danville YMCA Girl’s Bowling League. Theresa Brady, Nancy Shobert, Ann Marie Mahoney, Bonnie Marks, and Libby Rooney, team members, were in a newspaper photo. Sherry Hawk and Pat Stevens were missing from the photo.
Walter “Whitey” McCloskey, was presented with a special award by Ken Roush representing a citizen’s committee of Danville area for his accomplishments as coach of the DHS basketball team. McCloskey was also presented a trophy by John Maturani as the winner of the Scranton Central-Danville playoff game. Also in the photo were: Guy Long, assistant coach, along with assistant coaches, Gene Snyder and Bernie Zaborowski.
Alex Webster, halfback for the New York football Giants, was guest speaker at the all-sports banquet where the awards were presented. Clark Kessler was master of ceremonies at the affair.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Danville High School Band and Majorette Troop, appearing in their initial concert, after only being in existence for three months, gave a stellar performance in the DHS auditorium.
Melville Herr was the conductor of the band and the Majorette Troop was under the supervision of Robert Buehner and directed by Patty Beyer.
The program opened with the playing of “America,” the first selection to be played by the first DHS Band.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 32 formed the color guard as the band offered “The Star ‘Spangled Banner” The students took over with Neil Wolf, student conductor in playing “Air Fort March” as the Majorette Troop offered their first routine and many other selections; the top presentation of the night was the popular piece, “The Bells of St. Mary’s.”
The Kerr brothers drew applause as they featured tap dancing; the band accompanied with “Anchors Aweigh” to close the first half of the program. Intermission entertainment was offered by Betty and Frances Smith, accordion and violin duet. George Whapham, a student, conducted the band playing “Vanguard March” which featured the majorettes.
The closing number of the evening was “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” The band then stood and presented themselves to the audience in full uniform as the majorettes marched on the stage in a fitting climax to a fantastic concert with dozens of favorite songs.
The majorettes’ uniforms were made by Emmanuel Manning using material and colors of uniforms matched those of the band.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.