20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Larry Warntz was pictured in the local newspaper pouring ice cream into quart containers held by Alby Gerst, of Cooper Township, at East End Fire Company. Chase Erlston was ready to dump in the salt as Chris Rinaldi placed ice into the ice cream makers.
East End volunteer firefighter Jack Breck, of Valley Township, poured milk into one of the many ice cream makers. Andy Stamey, 9, Mahoning Township, packed quart containers of homemade ice cream into crates.
Volunteers from East End Fire Company spent a day machining 1,800 quarts of homemade vanilla, chocolate peanut butter and pineapple ice cream for their annual festival. The festival also offered a large selection of favorite foods along with games for the kids. Proceeds benefited the East End Fire Company.
An authentic iron ore mine cart built by Herman Jones, the great grandson of a local miner, was dedicated at the Montour County Courthouse. The car constructed of oak with iron wheels would remain on permanent exhibition in front of the courthouse. Jones’s great-grandfather worked in the mines near Danville, built the cart as tribute to the men who worked in the mines. He said he worked for about 50 hours to build it.
Larry Mordan, Danville historian, was present for the dedication. He said Jones attended one of his mine lectures during the previous year’s Iron Heritage Festival and decided to build the cart.
“Our ancestors were Welsh miners,” said Mordan.
“The cart is an authentic replica of the actual wagons used in the iron mines near Sunnybrook,” Jones said.
Bill Cole, owner of Cole’s Hardware, provided the funding for the construction. Bob McWilliams, of the Montour County Historical Society, provided the narrow-gauge rails that the cart sits on.
Montour County Commissioner Tom Herman; Larry Mordan; Alex Chamberlain, a great-great-great-grandson of Thomas Beaver; Herman Jones; Commissioner Bernie Swank; Bill Cole; and Commissioner Harold Hurst were pictured in a photo standing next to the cart.
Matt Miller, 10, J.T. Mullen, 8, and Torin Lehmier, 7, all of Danville watched as Shyla Earlston, 12, moved a flower arrangement next to the grave of Gus Kooher, who lived from 1882 until 1961. Kooher donated the land to Washington Fire Company for use as a playground. A group of children and adults from Washies Playground tried to get out every summer to honor Kooher for his generosity.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
John Barker belted two inside-the-park home runs and Mark Meloy added three triples and a single as Southside won over TRW 13-8 in a Little League game. Greg Nevius and Randy Huber each chipped in with a double for the winners. Josh VonBlohn, the winning pitcher, struck out 11 and walked six. Ernie Wright led TRW with a double and single; Jim Shimp and Chris Morrisey both added two singles while Brian Prantz rapped a double. Wright took the loss with relief help from Albertson and Gerst.
A bake sale to benefit the Danville Dolphins swim team was held at the Mill Street market. Sue Campbell and Barb Hummer were selling the goodies. Suzi Raff and Fred Miller were pictured in a local newspaper deciding on their favorite sweets to purchase.
Ross Walker, Danville, won first place in the Junior Olympic Grand Nationals held at Lincoln, Nebraska. Walker won his gold medal at 70 pounds in freestyle. He finished second in Greco-Roman competition. Chris Ackerman, Danville, placed fourth in the intermediate division at 99 in Greco-Roman and fifth in freestyle.
The Danville Junior High School cheerleaders were pictured in the newspaper displaying their prize-winning form after taking the second place grand championship in the junior high division at a cheerleading camp held at Lycoming College, Williamsport.
The cheerleaders were Amy Houston, Sylvia Wysocki, Mellisa Martz, Liza Splitt, Valerie Folk, Larna Breen, Tish Ryan, Amy Hause, Brandy Sudol, Melissa Chap, Lisa Gianferanie, Mary Dennehy and Laura Fegley. Denise York was absent from the photo.
According to the local newspaper, Jim Martin added another title to his list over the weekend by taking first place in the Pennsylvania State Freestyle Wrestling Championship at 106.5 pounds. Martin also won the title in 1981 but didn’t compete last year because of winning a World Schoolboy crown.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Goodwill Fire Company, Fourth Ward, came through with “flying colors” to win the pumping contest sponsored by the Danville Fire Department in lieu of the regular drill. The Fourth Ward “smoke-eaters” recorded a time of 16.2 seconds winning over the East End Company with 18 seconds. The drill was held at the Danville Senior High School.
Ray Weniger, of Danville, was sixth in the North Branch League batting race with a .432 average, according to statistics released by League President Millard C. Ludwig. Weniger collected 16 hits and eight RBIs in 37 at-bats in his first nine games. Among the other Danville players, Bob Shepperson was 11th at .367 and Herschel Klinger, was ninth at .400 and tied for second in RBIs with 13.
The beautifully decorated basketball court at the Washies Playground was the setting for the annual “Tom Thumb” wedding staged by the playground staff. The bride for this annual “small-fry mock wedding” was Bonnie Baylor while the groom was Stanford Shultz. The newly married couple was pictured in the local newspaper tasting the wedding cake. Mothers and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fire Company donated the cakes. The flowers were donated by George’s Flowers. Rick Rogers painted and constructed the scenery.
The Lions defeated the Pioneers, 8-5 in the regular season of Little League baseball. The Pioneers took an early lead over the Lions but could not stop a final inning rally of five runs for the winners. Orr hit a three-bagger and a double for the winners while Leighow and Brady each hit a double.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Four local boys, recent DHS graduates, left Danville for respective training camps to undergo basic training in the Signal and Air Corp. Dan Diehl and Charles Hoffman were ordered to San Antonio, Texas, for the Air Corps training and Gus Long and Howard Riley reported to Fort Dix, New Jersey where they would take specialized training in a newly formed branch of the Army’s Signal Corp. Upon completion of the training, each man would be assigned to one of the overseas American Embassies to take charge of the Signal work to be done there.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.