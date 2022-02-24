“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.”
— Victor Hugo
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Donut production was underway at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Riverside. Chick Burkland was pictured in the local newspaper manning the donut production line. Marge Bassett, Carl Bassett, Glorianne Stover and Dick Stover prepared the donut-making process for Shrove Tuesday. Approximately 350 dozen donuts were being made to fill orders.
April Tanner was the player everyone looked for when her team needed a bucket at Danville. That’s why the 1999 Danville Area High School graduate was one of only three girls to score 1,000 points for Danville.
Tanner, now in college, was averaging just five points a game. Tanner was the starting center for the 23-2 King’s College Women’s basketball team, the Lady Monarchs, the top-ranked team in the Mid-Atlantic Region and one of the top teams in the nation in Division III. Being part of the success was enough for the former Danville star. She said, “The experience of playing for one of the top teams in the nation is rewarding.”
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Former DHS wrestler, Brett Stamm, won his second NCAA Division III wrestling title at 177 pounds. The senior at Wheaton College in Chicago would advance to the national tournament at Ames, Iowa.
Stamm, who won two district 4 titles for the Ironmen, also won the Division III national title in 1980. He was now 24-0 for the Crusaders. His brother Brian won, at the same time, the sectional crown at 155 for the Ironmen.
Winners of Brownie Troop 408’s coloring contest were shown with their prize-winning posters in The Danville News. First prize went to Jenny Ryan, Jill Colley placed second and Valerie Wysocki took third. The contest was judged by the Gold Star Resident Council.
The Federated Missionary Society celebrated World Day of Prayer at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lombard Street.
Celebrated on the First Friday in March, the World Day of Prayer was a tradition since 1887. People from 150 countries and islands joined in prayer during the service sponsored by the Church Women United.
This year’s service was prepared by women in the Republic of Ireland with the theme, “The People of God, Gathered for worship; scattered for Service;” drawing upon religious traditions of Protestant and Catholic women of peace, justice and reconciliation, a recognized need in nations throughout the world.
Allison Richards was crowned Wrestling Queen between the junior varsity and varsity matches. Five girls were nominated for queen by the wrestling squad and the entire student body participated in the voting. The other nominees were Carol Mann, Bonnie Lynn, Pam Kieber and Lisa Diminick.
Mark Keller, 14, a student at Danville Junior High School, placed first in the 18 years and younger category in the cross country ski races in Slate Run. The Black Forest race was the third event won by the area youngster, along with the Nippenose Race at the PP&L Preserve and the Hanley’s Hill event. His father, Martin, placed third in the 40 and over age group.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The Hawks, of the Danville YMCA Grade School Basketball league, won the second half despite a 39-34 loss to the Royals. Hawks team members were pictured in the local newspaper, including Mike Lutz, Bill Smith, John Buckenberger, Dennis Wasko, Earl Snyder, Ken Buckley. Their foes were the Warriors. Team members were Morris Leighow, Bob Buehner, Tony Cannon, Bill Hollabaugh, Terry Lewis, Bill Concini and Randy Elliot.
Fine defensive play by the Hawks held “usually high scoring” Terry Lewis to two points. Big gun for the “high flying Hawks” was Dennis Wasko with 14 markers. High for the Warriors were: Bill Concinci and Bill Hollabaugh each with five points.
James Paul Diehl, Danville RD1, a DHS graduate, enlisted in the United States Air Force and was undergoing Aero-Space indoctrination at Lackland Air force Base, Texas, prior to going on to a technical school within the general aptitude area.
James Burkland, Riverside, appeared in a photo in the local newspaper receiving his gift, a Webster’s collegiate dictionary and a certificate, from Hurley Baylor, circulation manager of the Danville News, for being selected ‘carrierboy’ of the month for January. Burkland was selected for the honor by a panel of impartial judges as the first carrier in 1962. Burkland had been a carrier on Riverside Route Four since 1960.
According to The Morning News, articles of merger for the merger of the Danville Silk Company with the Roselon Yarns Inc. were filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State. The local firm name became Roselon Yarns Inc.
According to the merger articles, the purpose of Roselon Yarns, manufacturing trademarked Ban-Lon yarn, was to engage in acquiring, manufacturing, selling, distributing and general dealing in cloths, fabrics and yarns.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Oh, What A Beautiful Morning — For the Ladies Auxiliary of the Danville YMCA didn’t realize their donuts would be so popular when they decided to make them for Shrove Tuesday. The 50 dozen golden brown “delectables were gobbled up” and a sold-out sign was hung on the door of the Y. The committee consisted of Mrs. Joseph Whapham, chairwoman, assisted by Mrs. Carmen Erb, Mrs. Charles Mausteller and Mrs. Michael Werle.
The Cherokee Ordnance Works located at Riverside was among 31 large government-owned plants advertised by the War Department for lease in the United States. The Cherokee Plant, used for government production, was listed in a full-page advertisement in the New York Times as 91 acres near U.S. Highways 11 and 54, Pennsylvania Railroad facilities and the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.
(I made hundreds of donuts on Shrove Tuesday for many years when I had a house full of children. Some of the high school girls would stay home in the morning to help me manage the process. They would leave at lunchtime for school with bags of donuts for teachers and friends. The others would bring their friends home after school to enjoy eating donuts and hanging out. Bill would pick up bags of donuts to take to the office and carry along in the truck for those he met along the way. My parents, neighbors and friends would all receive donuts. After an empty house there were few donuts; looking forward to having a homemade donut on March 1. — Sis)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.