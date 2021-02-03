“Every mile is two in winter.”
— George Herbert
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Feb. 3, 1870, The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, guaranteeing the right of citizens to vote, regardless of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.
Feb. 3, 1913, The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, granting Congress the authority to collect income taxes.
Feb. 3, 1931, Banks failed by the thousands following losses during the Wall Street Crash.
Feb. 4, 2004, Facebook, a mainstream online social network is founded by Mark Zuckerberg.
Feb. 7, 2008, Congress approved the $168 billion economic stimulus program.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville High School Forensics Team placed third overall out of 45 schools at the Blue Maroon and White Invitational Tournament.
The novice team placed second in their division and the varsity team placed third.
More than 550 students from schools throughout Pennsylvania participated in the tournament.
Individual awards included: Matt Jordan and Sean Shappell, seniors, first in Varsity Policy Debate; Erin Carr, sophomore, first in Novice Persuasive Speaking; Elise Francis, sophomore, first in Novice Prose Reading; Blair Shappell and Caitlin Hinson, freshmen, first in Novice Duo Interpretation; John Langdon and John McDonough, seniors, second in Varsity Duo Interpretation; Amy Carr, sophomore, third in Novice Extemporaneous; Chris Carlson, senior, third in Varsity Persuasive Speaking; and Matt Jordan, senior, was named third best speaker in the Varsity Debate Competition.
A total of 51 Danville students took part in the competition.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Sue Martin was crowned the 1980-81 Wrestling Queen before the start of the dual meet between Danville and Lewisburg before a capacity crowd. Martin was one of the five young women nominated by the entire student body. Other nominees were Shereen Bowes, Lori Earlston, Gretchen Erb and Myleah Fisher. The DHS mat program also sponsored Parents Night activities.
Danville, ranked number one in the state in AA wrestling, was 14-0 and won 34 out of their last 35 dual meets over three seasons.
The Washingtonville Cub Scouts and Webelos held the annual Pinewood Derby at the Washingtonville Fire Hall. The winners of the event, pictured in the local newspaper, were: Andy Bush, Wade Sullivan and Joey Parker, first, second and third place respectively.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Danville basketball team tied for first in offense and fourth in defense for the first half of the Susquehanna Valley Basketball Conference, according to figures released by Bill Barto, the circuit statistician.
On defense, Danville permitted the opposition to net 147 points via the field goal and 395 from the free-throw line.
Larry Rudy, Danville center, finished second in the individual scoring race, with 145 points. Also among the top scorers in the first half were Fred Gerringer and Bill Gaertner who hit totals of 104 and 79 respectively.
Jon Wilson Vastine was awarded a football letter at Presbyterian College, Clinton, South Carolina, for his game play during the 1960 gridiron season, according to the Athletic Director Frank Jones.
Vastine, a senior at Presbyterian College, played end on the Blue Hose team, which finished the season with a record of six wins and three losses.
The Danville YMCA “cagers” edged a tough Weis Market team 62-56 in action in the town circuit.
Art Sticklin accounted for 27 points for the Y squad hitting 13 baskets from the outside. Butch Lee lent a helping hand scoring 19 markers. Bob Weaver added 10.
Bob Lyons scored 15; Bill Oberdorf, 14, Dick Lowery, 11 and Charles Maurer, 10, for the Weis Market team.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A gift of $100,000 was donated to Geisinger Memorial Hospital by one of America’s greatest merchants, Charles Summer Woolworth. Dr. Harold M. Foss, the surgeon in chief of the institution, announced the gift. The gift helped put even greater plans into effect and represented the recognition of an institution to which the eminent surgeon had devoted his life.
The gift was one of three major gifts awarded to institutions in which Woolworth was interested. News of the gift flashed over the national press wires and all eastern state newspapers.
The trustees of the hospital received a letter from Woolworth stating, “No enterprise can be more satisfying than the promotion of the physical health of people by affording to them the advantages of a modern finely administered hospital and health center. It has been great satisfaction and pleasure to know you gentlemen and take part in the great work which the Geisinger Hospital has been doing in the past years and to see its expansion and growth under the very able administration of Dr. Harold Foss. Today it stands out as one of the great medical centers of the country.”
F. W. Woolworth opened the first Woolworth store on Feb. 22, 1879, as a five-cent store in Lancaster, Pa. His brother, Charles Summer Woolworth, joined him in pioneering and developing merchandise when F. W. opened a second store in Harrisburg in July of that year. F. W. died in 1919 and Charles took charge of the business. Danville’s Woolworth store was located on Mill Street in the building that is now Studio B. Yoga next to Boil Line Coffee shop.
(I would love to read a letter written today by Mr. Charles S. Woolworth.)
Other happenings
Feb. 7, 1911, A 900-pound steer escaped from Diehl’s Butcher House at the rear of Ferry Street and caused a lot of excitement. It appeared on Mill Street and challenged a trolley. After giving up on that, it made its way through the town streets to Memorial Park, where it was captured.
Feb. 9, 1951, Scottie Hoffman, director of the YMCA, won the “Harvey Happiness Award." It was deemed that he caused happiness beyond the call of duty while working with and for the children of Montour County. Mrs. Emma Sherwood came in second.
Many events, “Black History Month," “Groundhog Day” and the “Super Bowl," kick off the month of February.
The month of February is designated as Black History Month, an annual celebration of the achievements of African Americans and recognition of their central role in U.S. history.
The story of Black History Month began in 1915, half a century after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the U.S. The Association for the study of African American Life and History (ASALH) in 1926 chose the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. By the late 1960s, due to the Civil Rights movement, "Negro History Week" evolved into Black History Month. President Gerald Ford officially recognized “Black History Month” in 1976 and has been recognized by all presidents since then.
The first official Groundhog Day celebration took place on Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. It was the brainchild of local newspaper editor Clymer Freas, who sold a group of businessmen and groundhog hunters, known collectively as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, on the idea. The groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter weather this year.
The Super Bowl 55 between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.
Thank you to the borough employees who had a massive job this week keeping the snow-covered streets plowed for traffic.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.