“March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”
— English Proverb
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
March 4, 1830, Former President John Quincy Adams returned to Congress as a representative from Massachusetts. He was the first ex-president ever to return to the House and served eight consecutive terms.
March 4, 1933, Newly elected President Franklin D. Roosevelt took office and delivered his first inaugural address attempting to restore public confidence during the Great Depression. He said, “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” His cabinet appointments included the first woman to a Cabinet post, Secretary of Labor, Frances Perkins.
March 5, 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced a four-day “bank holiday.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Erin Booth, of Danville, medaled in three of four events in the East Coast Classic Gymnastic Meet at the Prince George Sports Center in Maryland.
There were nine states with 37 teams represented; Booth, who competed with 58 girls in her under-12 division, took ninth on the floor exercise with a score of 9.05, 12th on the vault with a score of 8.55 and 15th on the balance beam with a 9.2. She also had an 8.05 on the bars and a total all-around score of 34.85. Booth's next meet was in the Buckeye Classic in Columbus, Ohio.
n
Noah Wilver, 11, and Cody Corbin, 11, members of the Boy Scout Troop No. 47 from Pine Street Lutheran Church, were pictured in the local newspaper, folding and stuffing as they filled bags with the “Vial of Life” as part of their community service project during an evening meeting.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Danville Area High School wrestling team captured the Southern Sectional Tournament title, crowning six champions, four seconds and a third.
Jim Martin, the only undefeated in the finals, was voted ‘Outstanding Wrestler’ and Coach Ron Kanaskie was nominated for “Coach of the Year.” Kanaskie received the team championship trophy presented by Jay Livziey, District IV Wrestling Steering Committee chairman.
Livziey was the first wrestling coach at DHS. Danville finalists pictured in the local newspaper included Tim Donahoe (132 lbs. first place), Don Fausnaught (126 lbs. second place), Jim Martin (98 lbs. first place), Paul Wysocki (185 lbs. first place), Alby Gerst (167 lbs. second place), Kim Schooley (155 lbs. second place), Brian Stamm (145 lbs. first place), Rich Riley (112 lbs. first place), Rob Meloy (105 lbs. second place), and Fred Gerst (138 lbs. first place).
The DHS cheerleaders were on hand at each match throughout the wrestling season to support and cheer on the Ironmen. They included Jody Martz, Chrystal Smith, Lori Harner, Fran Barbosa, Allison Straub, Deb Bordner, Val Sarisky, Shereen Bowes, Heather Johns, Lisa Renz, Kathy Dennehy, Myleah Fisher and Teresa Hagenbuch.
According to an article in the local newspaper any tribute to the Danville High School wrestling team would need to include Dave Ackley, 17, a senior at DHS, who played a “vital role” as head manager of the wrestling squad for the past two years. Ackley said he had been involved with wrestling since he was in third grade and wrestled until tenth grade when Kanaskie asked if he wanted to be manager.
Ackley, who was center of the Ironmen grid team, wrestled at 185 pounds and heavyweight during his tenure as a grappler.
“I’d do anything for anyone on this team” he said. “It's been the best two years of my life so far and I’ll always remember it.” His duties were numerous along with supervising the work of the squad’s Assistant Manager Harold Gerst. Ackley was enrolled in the college prep curriculum at DHS. His plans were to attend Lock Haven State College.
n
Shawn Coleman, 13, took top honors in the senior division of the YMCA “King of the Hill” pocket billiards contest.
n
Leslie Lyons was crowned Basketball Queen of St. Joseph’s School team during the game against St. Casimers School, Kulpmont. Mary Dennehy crowned the queen while Tish Ryan presented her with a bouquet of flowers. Other nominees were Denise York, Brenda Moslock and Becky Gable.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The conference on athletic injuries held at Geisinger Memorial Hospital (GMH) was attended by 300 coaches, trainers, team physicians and general practitioners.
Dr. L. F. Bush, GMH chief of staff, was pictured in the local newspaper conferring with two of the principal guests, Charles “Rip” Engle, head coach at Penn State, and Dean E. B. McCoy, director of athletics at Penn State.
n
The Danville High School newspaper, Orange and Purple, which published every two weeks in The Danville News, won a first-place award at the Columbia Scholastic Press Association Conference held in New York.
The award was based on a point system to gain first-place laurels. Publications entered in the competition had to score at least 850 out of 1,000 possible points.
Beth Geibelhaus, Nancy Kelly, Lannie Rhawn, John Genoa, Gerry Fisher, Edward Grubb, and their faculty adviser Reynolds Mitchell attended the conference.
Grubb, in addition to directing a roundtable at the conference, appeared with other delegates to the conference on the Dave Garroway television show.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Friendship Fire Company No. 1 honored one of its members at an informal gathering and testimonial at the company’s headquarters.
The affair was to honor Harvey Livziey, who completed 50 years as an active fireman and member of the Friendship Fire Company in February.
Livziey joined the fire company in 1896. In the earlier days of his membership, he was the driver of the company's horse-drawn equipment. He personally took care of the horses. He was presented with a gold badge for his fifty years of service and was greeted and commended by a large number of members present at the event.
n
An apprenticeship training program for veterans was outlined by the Kennedy Van Saun Mfg. and Eng. Corporation to the directors of the Chamber of Commerce at its regular dinner meeting held at the Montour Hotel.
John Bausch, president, was in charge of the meeting, which was attended by William H. Fermier, Fred W. Diehl, George Purpur, J. Albert Savage, S.S. Miller, Sam Jacobs, W. A. McCloughan and Frank Connolley.
According to the report, the Danville Corporation was in the process of having its program approved by the Veteran’s Administrators at Washington. Papers outlining the plan were presented for approval.
Kennedy Van Saun Mfg. would provide craftsmanship training for the veterans who wanted to learn a trade such as mechanic, toolmaker, machinist, etc. and the academic part of the program, which was included, would be provided by the International Correspondence School of Scranton.
At least sixty apprentices signified their intent to take the course at the KVS plant.
n
March 4, 1981, Pennsylvania Marks Birthday by Scott Macleod Harrisburg (UPI) as appeared in The Danville News:
It was March 4, 1681; King Charles II signed Penn’s charter. There was now a place known as Pennsylvania.
William Penn, humble Quaker, idealist, social philosopher, a radical in his times, was delighted. But he contained outward emotion. His purposefulness and vision got the better of him.
“I shall not usurp the right of any or oppress any person,” Penn said in a message to the New World. “You shall be governed by laws of your own making and live a free, and if you will a sober and industrious people.”
Pennsylvania is 300 years old today according to the unadjusted Julian calendar. Under the revised Gregorian calendar, the birthday is 10 days later on March 14.
n
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission will celebrate the 340th Charter Day March 7 through March 12, 2021. The original 340-year-old document will be exhibited via a virtual display along with other programs.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.